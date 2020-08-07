GPA will reportedly propose shortened inter-county season with July climax

THIS MONTH’S MEETING of the GAA’s Fixture Calendar Review Task Force will reportedly feature a proposal for a shortened inter-county season running from February to July.

The Gaelic Players Association, according to Damian Lawlor’s report for RTÉ, will propose the shorter inter-county season from next year, with down time in place for elite players and the final five months of the year allotted for the club game.

Lawlor’s report notes that the GPA is seeking to ease ‘unsustainable demands’ on players in the current structure and says the proposal for a 23-week inter-county season is being drafted to present to the GAA’s Calendar Review Task Force on 19 August.