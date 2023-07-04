Male inter-county captains back calls for GAA to support female players

MALE SENIOR CAPTAINS from inter-county teams around the country have called on the GAA to support female players in their campaign to seek improved standards of welfare.

The GPA have today released an open letter from the 68 captains of male senior inter-county teams, where they express support for the recent stance taken by ladies football and camogie sides.

Ladies football and camogie panels recently announced that they would play the rest of the 2023 championship ‘under protest’, with a landmark press conference taking place in Dublin to outline the grievances of players.

24 inter-county players were in attendance on that occasion with players calling for the implementation of an agreed charter that would improve the standards of welfare and care they experience.

The statement in full from the GPA reads:

“To the leadership and management of the GAA,

“We, the 68 captains of the male senior inter-county teams, want to express our full support for our female colleagues and stand beside them #UnitedForEquality. As such, we are asking you to work with the Camogie Association, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Gaelic Players Association to discuss the steps necessary towards providing the minimum standards of welfare and care for female players for 2024. They cannot be expected to wait any longer.

“We do not accept that this is a matter solely for the two female governing bodies which is the response you have given to date. Among the GAA’s values is that of Community Identity. Community is at the heart of our Association. We know from our own communities that if our neighbour is struggling or requires help, the local GAA club steps forward to provide it.

“We know our female inter-county colleagues in the Gaelic games community are in need of support. They need help to provide basics such as medical support, nutritional support, access to facilities and financial support to offset travel expenses.

“Are you going to live that value of community, or will you allow this opportunity for positive change to pass us by? In the GAA we know and love, there would only be one answer to that question.

“Yours sincerely,

“The captains of the senior inter-county football and hurling squads (2023)”