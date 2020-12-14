Overwhelming majority vote to merge GPA and women's association

BOTH THE WOMEN’S Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) and the male equivalent, GPA, held extraordinary general meetings this evening while voting to merge into a single entity.

100% of GPA delegates and 96% of WGPA delegates voted in favour of joining player bodies to form a 4,000-strong association to cover all inter-county GAA players.

The new association held its first meeting after the separate EGM votes and established a Transitional National Executive Committee (TNEC), which will convene in January before holding an AGM in the second quarter of next year in order to elect a national executive committee with male and female members proportionally represented.

