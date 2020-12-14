BE PART OF THE TEAM

Overwhelming majority vote to merge GPA and women's association

The bodies representing GAA players had been separate entities.

By Sean Farrell Monday 14 Dec 2020, 9:38 PM
Kilkenny players celebrate their camogie All-Ireland title win on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BOTH THE WOMEN’S Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) and the male equivalent, GPA, held extraordinary general meetings this evening while voting to merge into a single entity.

100% of GPA delegates and 96% of WGPA delegates voted in favour of joining player bodies to form a 4,000-strong association to cover all inter-county GAA players.

The new association held its first meeting after the separate EGM votes and established a Transitional National Executive Committee (TNEC), which will convene in January before holding an AGM in the second quarter of next year in order to elect a national executive committee with male and female members proportionally represented.

Sean Farrell
