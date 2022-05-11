Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Mayo forward set to join St Kilda, O'Dwyer weighing up offers

Meanwhile, several clubs have shown interest in All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 11 May 2022, 11:33 AM
22 minutes ago 382 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5760372

MAYO AND WEST Coast Eagles forward Grace Kelly is set for a move to AFLW outfit St Kilda, The42 understands. 

Kelly has played for the Eagles since 2020 alongside her sister Niamh but has requested a trade to link up with the Saints ahead of the upcoming season. 

It was confirmed earlier this week that due to AFLW commitments both Niamh and Grace Kelly, as well as Sarah Rowe and Aileen Gilroy, will not be part of the Mayo championship panel for 2022. Last week Niamh Kelly requested a trade to champions Adelaide.

Only one Irishwoman has moved clubs previously. That was Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy, who went from Western Bulldogs to West Coast.

Grace Kelly played eight games for West Coast last year and St Kilda had targeted a forward this offseason.

Meanwhile, All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer has received a substantial offer from Melbourne outfit Carlton. Per Women’s AFL, as many as six clubs have shown an interest in the Brisbane Lions star after a superb season. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It has been a hectic offseason Down Under with significant player movement. Several established Irish stars, including Aileen Gilroy and Sarah Rowe, have turned down approaches from expansion clubs. 

Contracts and season start dates can not be confirmed until the new AFLW collective bargaining agreement is finalised. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie