Mayo forward set to join St Kilda, O'Dwyer weighing up offers

MAYO AND WEST Coast Eagles forward Grace Kelly is set for a move to AFLW outfit St Kilda, The42 understands.

Kelly has played for the Eagles since 2020 alongside her sister Niamh but has requested a trade to link up with the Saints ahead of the upcoming season.

It was confirmed earlier this week that due to AFLW commitments both Niamh and Grace Kelly, as well as Sarah Rowe and Aileen Gilroy, will not be part of the Mayo championship panel for 2022. Last week Niamh Kelly requested a trade to champions Adelaide.

Only one Irishwoman has moved clubs previously. That was Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy, who went from Western Bulldogs to West Coast.

Grace Kelly played eight games for West Coast last year and St Kilda had targeted a forward this offseason.

Meanwhile, All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer has received a substantial offer from Melbourne outfit Carlton. Per Women’s AFL, as many as six clubs have shown an interest in the Brisbane Lions star after a superb season.

It has been a hectic offseason Down Under with significant player movement. Several established Irish stars, including Aileen Gilroy and Sarah Rowe, have turned down approaches from expansion clubs.

Contracts and season start dates can not be confirmed until the new AFLW collective bargaining agreement is finalised.