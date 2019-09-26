This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grace Miller among 10 uncapped women in Ireland training squad

Ireland’s training camps will take on a greater importance in the weeks ahead with only one Test match scheduled for November.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 10:54 AM
1 hour ago 912 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4825490
Grace Miller in action for Leinster, tackled by her sister Alison.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Grace Miller in action for Leinster, tackled by her sister Alison.
Grace Miller in action for Leinster, tackled by her sister Alison.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

HEAD COACH ADAM Griggs has unveiled his 37-strong Ireland Women’s squad ahead of their autumn schedule.

There are 10 uncapped players in the group, including Grace Miller; sister of former Ireland wing Alison.

The younger Miller joined by fellow new faces in Shannon Touhey – from inter-pro Championship finalists, Connacht – Munster’s Dorothy Wall and Leinster quartet Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Niamh ni Dhroma and Katie O’Dwyer.

A truncated autumn schedule culminates in a Test against Wales on 10 November after training camps with Scotland and France.

“The Inter-pros have identified some brilliant talent and with the extended games and finals series players had the opportunity to show their skill and grow throughout the competition,” Griggs said.

“It has been a very tough selection process and we have picked players purely on form.  We are confident we have a really strong group to take us through this Autumn.”

Ireland women training squad, Autumn 2019

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Mary Healy (Lindenwood College/ IQ)*
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster)*
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht)
Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)*
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Gloucester/ IQ)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Niamh Ni Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigians/ Connacht)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht)
Lindsey Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)*
Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster)*
Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

(*denoted uncapped at international level)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie