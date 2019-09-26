Grace Miller among 10 uncapped women in Ireland training squad

Grace Miller in action for Leinster, tackled by her sister Alison.

HEAD COACH ADAM Griggs has unveiled his 37-strong Ireland Women’s squad ahead of their autumn schedule.

There are 10 uncapped players in the group, including Grace Miller; sister of former Ireland wing Alison.

The younger Miller joined by fellow new faces in Shannon Touhey – from inter-pro Championship finalists, Connacht – Munster’s Dorothy Wall and Leinster quartet Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Niamh ni Dhroma and Katie O’Dwyer.

A truncated autumn schedule culminates in a Test against Wales on 10 November after training camps with Scotland and France.

“The Inter-pros have identified some brilliant talent and with the extended games and finals series players had the opportunity to show their skill and grow throughout the competition,” Griggs said.

“It has been a very tough selection process and we have picked players purely on form. We are confident we have a really strong group to take us through this Autumn.”

Ireland women training squad, Autumn 2019

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Mary Healy (Lindenwood College/ IQ)*

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster)*

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht)

Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)*

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester/ IQ)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Niamh Ni Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*

Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigians/ Connacht)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht)

Lindsey Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)*

Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster)*

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

(*denoted uncapped at international level)