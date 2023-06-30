GRACE MOLONEY CAN’T help but tear up as she talks about representing Ireland.

The thoughts of making history this summer, particularly after a difficult few months personally, brings on so many emotions.

The back-up goalkeeper wears her heart on her sleeve on and off the pitch and that’s clear for all to see.

Moloney is speaking to The 42 at Ireland’s Super Bowl-style media day after being presented with her World Cup jersey by Vera Pauw.

Shortly after the event, her Reading FC exit was confirmed. It had been widely expected; the English-born shot-stopper was out of contract, and the Royals are going part-time after their relegation from the Women’s Super League. Still, Moloney was the club’s longest-serving player, having joined in 2009 and played her entire professional career there, making 223 appearances.

“I just think I’ve felt every single emotion under the sun the last couple of days,” she begins, reflecting specifically on international duty.

Given her club news that broke afterwards, there’s undoubtedly more to that.

When asked about pursuing the World Cup dream, she puts others before herself.

“I’m gutted for the girls that didn’t make it. I’m absolutely ecstatic to be going, but it’s still quite hard to celebrate when you know that some people are missing out and how much it means to them, how much they’ve put in and how much they love their country.

“But hopefully once this week’s over, we can focus on the France game and going to the World Cup and I know them girls will support us along the way.”

Source: Grace Moloney Instagram.

Moloney’s own love for Ireland shines through with every word she utters.

“Apart from an accent, it is the absolute world. It means everything to me and my family,” she said in an interview with The 42 in 2021.

The 30-year-old hails from a big Irish family in Slough, her grandfather originally from Tipperary and her grandmother from Cavan. She climbed through the Ireland underage ranks, excelling at the U17 World Cup in 2010, before earning six caps through an up-and-down senior career.

With an Éire tattoo now inked under her left bicep, Moloney beams: “It honestly means the world.

“When Vera said that I was in the squad, I just ran straight to the bathroom to FaceTime my girlfriend, my dad and my mum at the same time. I’ve watched the video that they put out to announce the squad, I would say, 8,000 times and I cry every single time I watch it.

“I can’t even describe to you… just getting the email from Ev [Evelyn McMullan, team operations manager] to say that I’m in the squad is just the best feeling. Honestly the best feeling, and I’ll never, ever get over being able to come into these squads and represent Ireland.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling. Like I said to you before, bar an accent, it just means the absolute world.”

And perhaps that little bit more after a difficult few months. Moloney found herself at the centre of a storm after Ireland’s World Cup play-off win in October.

Following the famous win over Scotland at Hampden Park, video footage emerged of some Irish players singing Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones — which includes the lyrics ‘Ooh, ah, up the Ra’ — during dressing room celebrations.

The original footage appeared to be from an Instagram Live video posted by Moloney.

With old tweets shared in the aftermath and the general fallout, it was a horrendous time. She was absent from Reading squads for several weeks, but found solace in the Irish set-up upon her return.

It’s something Moloney wants to move on from, but feels she has to address.

Even briefly, amidst the madness of this press day.

“It’s been a tough year since October. The girls, Vera and the staff were class. Vera was texting me every day and ringing me and just checking in. The girls were texting me, ringing me. Denise [O'Sullivan], Katie [McCabe], just everyone really rallied around me.

“It was so tough. You’re not sleeping, not eating properly, I wasn’t in the right headspace to try and perform. But the girls were class.”

Naturally, she’d rather not dwell on the whole situation; particularly not in this setting, as the celebratory mood takes over.

The past is the past, the future is flying the tricolour at the World Cup this summer.

“Let’s go,” Moloney concludes with a smile.

“It’s an absolute pleasure.”