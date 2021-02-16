Ireland keeper Moloney signs two-year contract extension with Reading

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Grace Moloney has signed a two-year contract extension with Reading which will keep her with the Women’s Super League side until at least June 2023.

Moloney, who has been with the club since she was nine, has established herself as a first-choice keeper for the Royals since returning from a loan spell with Aston Villa in 2016.

Born in Slough near Reading, Moloney qualifies for Ireland selection through her grandparents. She made her first competitive start for Vera Pauw’s side last December, producing a fine performance against Germany as Ireland’s Euro 2022 dream came to a halt.

“We are delighted to extend Grace’s contract with Reading,” manager Kelly Chambers said after Moloney’s new deal was announced.

“Grace has always been a big part of the club and to keep her for another two years on top of how long she’s been here already, shows great loyalty from both sides, which is something that is very rare in the game.

“I believe this season Grace’s performances have been some of her best. She has been one of the very best keepers in the league. What excites me is that she wants to get better, so I know that we haven’t seen the best of her yet.”