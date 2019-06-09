This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDowell secures Open berth at Royal Portrush with monster putt on the 18th hole in Canada

The Northern Irishman avoided a bogey on the last to book a place at his ‘home Open’.

By Cian Roche Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 10:56 PM
35 minutes ago 1,828 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4675295

GRAEME MCDOWELL DISPLAYED the resolve of a champion this evening at the Canadian Open, sinking a monster putt on the final hole to secure a place at this year’s Open Championship in Royal Portrush.

Canadian Open Golf Graeme McDowell. Source: Adrian Wyld

All this week the Northern Irishman had fielded questions about qualifying for his ‘home Open’ and was forced to battle hard in his final round to make sure he was involved in the action next month.

A flawless final round in Toronto was just rewards for his performance this week and back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes put him inside the cut for qualifying positions.

However, on the last hole, an errant tee shot forced him to scramble and his chip onto the green – his third shot on the par-four 18th – ran right past the hole leaving him with considerable work to do to make par and confirm his place at the Open.

With the galleries watching on knowing exactly how momentous his final stroke of the week would be, McDowell displayed immense mental fortitude to save his round and card a Sunday 68.

“It was difficult to keep my focus,” he told Sky Sports after his round. “I birdied 12 and 13 to get me going and tried my best to mess it up on 17 and 18.

I missed the fairway on 17, I knew it was a massive tee shot that I messed up. Didn’t make birdie. I missed the fairway on the last and then chipped it 30ft by [the hole].

“I just liked the way the putt looked and it was nice to see it go in. In the back of my mind I was kind of thinking two putts might do it, but just to be sure it looked like I needed to hole it.

“It was a nice way to do it.”

The Open takes place at Royal Portrush from 18-21 July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie