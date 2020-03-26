This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Graeme McDowell admits Masters hopes in balance due to coronavirus

The Northern Irishman currently sits just inside the top 50.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 878 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5057956
G-Mac: Currently in 49th place in the rankings..
G-Mac: Currently in 49th place in the rankings..
G-Mac: Currently in 49th place in the rankings..

GRAEME MCDOWELL ADMITS both his Masters hopes are hanging in the balance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the world’s top 50 are invited to the event, which has been put back from April until October in Augusta, and the 2010 US Open champion currently sits in 49th place in the frozen rankings.

However, the Northern Irishman fears a change in the qualification rules could yet mean he misses out amid uncertainty over the rescheduling of the golf calendar.

Speaking on a PGA Tour conference call, McDowell said: “I’d be very happy if the Masters are going to honour the current qualification as it would be if their tournament was to be held two weeks from now, obviously, because I’d be eligible for it.

“But there’s so many ifs and buts. Will it be played? If so, when? This year? How will the eligibility be governed?

“It’s so tough. It’s so difficult to know. It’s nice to be sitting in the top 50, but when I look at it in real terms, the Players, the World Matchplay, they both had to be played before the cut off.

“If we had continued to play golf, would I have earned that position? Maybe I wouldn’t have. Selfishly, I hope they acknowledge the rankings as we sit when it comes time to play.

“But there’s so many bigger picture things that need to happen between now and then. We’ll just have to wait and see because you know about as much as I do.

“It’s a waiting game. The European Tour and the PGA Tour are doing their best to keep us informed, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

If Florida-based McDowell has concerns about how the game’s shutdown will affect him on the course, he does so off it too.

He owns two restaurants and their survival has been threatened by the pandemic, with the livelihoods of his employees at the forefront of his mind.

He said: “It’s scary to see how quickly something like this can impact a business. You realise how fragile the situation this.

“We have about 70 employees in both restaurants and it gives me a perspective on what people are going through and the impact it has on their family and children.

“It makes me less focused on what I’m going through in professional sport.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie