This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Preston forward Burke returns to Shamrock Rovers for second spell

The 25-year-old Ireland international has joined his former club on a 12-month loan deal.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 1:03 PM
22 minutes ago 1,069 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747418
Burke (right) facing Stoke City's James McClean at the beginning of last season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Burke (right) facing Stoke City's James McClean at the beginning of last season.
Burke (right) facing Stoke City's James McClean at the beginning of last season.
Image: EMPICS Sport

GRAHAM BURKE HAS returned to Shamrock Rovers on a 12-month loan deal. 

The 25-year-old left the Hoops in June 2018 to join Preston North End for a reported €300,000. 

Despite making 12 Championship appearances in the opening half of last season, Burke was sent on loan to Gillingham in January and he has since fallen down the pecking order. 

Having returned home from England in February 2017, the Dubliner become a fan favourite during his first spell at Rovers with 23 goals in 49 appearances (several of them spectacular finishes) for Stephen Bradley’s side.

His club form earned him a call-up to Ireland’s senior squad, and former Aston Villa academy player Burke earned three caps under Martin O’Neill — scoring one goal. 

“Some lads need to go out to play football and Graham is one of them,” Preston boss Alex Neil said.

He went to Gillingham on loan last season, he just wants to play football, he is at an age where he wants to play week in, week out.

“Unfortunately we can’t guarantee that here. We wish Graham all the best.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie