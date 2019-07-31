Preston forward Burke returns to Shamrock Rovers for second spell

Burke (right) facing Stoke City's James McClean at the beginning of last season.

GRAHAM BURKE HAS returned to Shamrock Rovers on a 12-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old left the Hoops in June 2018 to join Preston North End for a reported €300,000.

Despite making 12 Championship appearances in the opening half of last season, Burke was sent on loan to Gillingham in January and he has since fallen down the pecking order.

Having returned home from England in February 2017, the Dubliner become a fan favourite during his first spell at Rovers with 23 goals in 49 appearances (several of them spectacular finishes) for Stephen Bradley’s side.

His club form earned him a call-up to Ireland’s senior squad, and former Aston Villa academy player Burke earned three caps under Martin O’Neill — scoring one goal.

“Some lads need to go out to play football and Graham is one of them,” Preston boss Alex Neil said.

He went to Gillingham on loan last season, he just wants to play football, he is at an age where he wants to play week in, week out.

“Unfortunately we can’t guarantee that here. We wish Graham all the best.”