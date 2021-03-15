BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 15 March 2021
Burke signs three-year deal to join Shamrock Rovers when Preston contract expires

The pre-contract agreement will activate in May.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 15 Mar 2021, 7:03 PM
Graham Burke [file photo].
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GRAHAM BURKE HAS signed a three-year deal with Shamrock Rovers, which will activate once his existing contract at Preston North End ends in May.

The 27-year-old returned to the Hoops on loan in 2019, having joined the English Championship club from them in 2018.

Burke scored eight goals in 14 league appearances for Rovers last season as they ended a nine-year wait for the Premier Division crown. His efforts have been rewarded with a permanent deal that will keep him at the Tallaght club until at least 2024.

“Shamrock Rovers FC has signed a pre-contract agreement with striker Graham Burke that will activate once Graham’s existing contract with Preston North End ends in May 2021,” a statement from the club reads.

“This long-term contract will see Graham remain with the Hoops for at least three more seasons.”

Burke was a fan favourite during his first spell at Rovers in 2017 with 23 goals in 49 appearances.

His club form earned him a call-up to Ireland’s senior squad where he earned three caps under then-manager Martin O’Neill — scoring one goal. 

He made 12 Championship appearances in the opening half of his first season with Preston in 2018 before being sent out on loan to Gillingham, a move which saw him fall further down the pecking order.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

