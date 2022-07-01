Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 July 2022
'Something just clicked' - Dubliner Carey joins St Johnstone on two-year deal

The 33-year-old makes the move following the expiration of his contract at CSKA Sofia.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM
Image: Massimo Insabato
IRISH MIDFIELDER GRAHAM Carey has joined SPL outfit St Johnstone side on a two-year deal. 

The 33-year-old Dubliner makes the move following the expiration of his contract at CSKA Sofia.

Carey, who has played for St Mirren, Ross County and Plymouth previously, turned down offers from elsewhere to commit his future to McDiarmid Park.

I’m really pleased to be at St Johnstone,” he said in a club statement. 

“I had options to consider from other Scottish clubs and it was a nice position to be in. But something just clicked about joining Saints and it’s where I want to be.

“The manager (Callum Davidson) really impressed me about his plans for the new season and I want to be a part of it. I think my style of play will suit what the manager wants to do. I like to create chances and also get into goalscoring positions.

“I can tell there is a real determination and desire to do well in the new campaign and it will be a collective effort to achieve what needs to be done. We all know it was a difficult time last season and there can’t be a repeat of that in the next 12 months.

“I want to be in the team and helping us win games of football and entertain the fans. I know that the St Johnstone fans were incredible last season and really helped the team stay in the Premiership.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of them and we want to share some good times together in the weeks and months ahead.”

