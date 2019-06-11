Former Ireland U21 midfielder joins Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia

Carey holding up the shirt of his new club.

IRISHMAN GRAHAM CAREY has agreed to sign a two-year deal with CSKA Sofia.

The 30-year-old turned down an improved offer to remain at League Two club Plymouth Argyle in order to test himself in the Bulgarian top flight.

Dublin-born midfielder Carey joined Celtic as a schoolboy from Shelbourne in 2005 and spent time on loan at Bohemians, St Mirren and Huddersfield while on the books at the Glasgow giants.

He departed Parkhead in 2011, having made one competitive appearance for the Hoops’ first team — in a Europa League game against Rapid Vienna. Prior to his four-year spell at Plymouth, the former Ireland U21 international also enjoyed two seasons with Ross County.

Carey (right) in action for Celtic against Cork City's Danny Murphy in a 2009 friendly. Source: Neil Danton/INPHO

CSKA Sofia have won the Bulgarian title a record 31 times, but finished second to eight-in-a-row champions Ludogorets Razgrad last season — losing out by a single point.

Carey will follow in the footsteps of fellow Celtic academy product Cillian Sheridan by lining out for the club. Cavan native Sheridan spent two years in the Bulgarian capital from 2010-2012.

Source: Twitter/Plymouth Argyle

