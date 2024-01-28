'I thought we had them at 2-2': Dubliner Graham Coughlan on giving Man United a scare

NEWPORT COUNTY MANAGER Graham Coughlan admitted that he was contemplating a major upset after seeing them equalise against Manchester United.

United survived a massive FA Cup fright in South Wales as the League Two minnows fought back to 2-2 after conceding twice inside the opening 13 minutes.

But Newport’s dream died as Antony and Rasmus Hojlund struck in the final quarter for a 4-2 win, sending United through to the fifth round and a meeting with either Bristol City with Nottingham Forest.

Dubliner Coughlan said: “I was dreaming at 2-2. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb first 10 or 15 minutes.

“You can’t start a football game like that against that quality of opposition.

“They hit us hard, they were clinical and we learned quickly what the Premiership is all about in that first 10 or 15 minutes.”

On United’s late show costing County a lucrative replay, Coughlan added: “It was just unfortunate we couldn’t reach our cup final and go back to Old Trafford.

“I thought we had them at 2-2. They were rattled. They could have gone under, and that’s a strange thing for a League Two manager to say.

“But the Premier League class shone through, so full credit to United.”

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag promised to deal with the absence of Marcus Rashford after the England striker missed the game.

Rashford reported ill on Friday after reportedly spending the previous evening at a Belfast nightclub.

“He reported ill,” Ten Hag said. “The rest is internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it.”