Cork City announce departure of striker Cummins

Graham Cummins' second spell at Cork City has come to an end.

Graham Cummins' second spell at Cork City has come to an end.

GRAHAM CUMMINS IS looking for a new club, it has been announced today.

The 31-year-old striker has been with Cork City since December 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Shamrock Rovers.

Now out of contract at Turner’s Cross, Cummins’ exit was confirmed by the club and the player himself, while the Hoops will not be signing him for next season.

“My time at Cork City FC and Shamrock Rovers has come to an end,” Cummins tweeted. “Really enjoyed my time at both clubs.

Obviously being from Cork, it was an honour to represent the club. I want to wish both clubs the best of luck in the future.”

“We would like to thank Graham, and wish him the best for the future,” reads a statement from City, while Rovers posted: “We would like to thank Graham for his commitment during his time at Tallaght Stadium and wish him all the very best in his future career”.

Cummins began his League of Ireland career with Cobh Ramblers and enjoyed two spells with Cork City, while also lining out for Waterford, Preston North End, Exeter City and St Johnstone.

City also revealed that U19 midfielders Rory Doyle and Dale Holland have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!