Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Graham Cummins joins Shamrock Rovers while Coustrain heads on loan to Turners Cross

The 31-year-old’s second spell with Cork City has come to an end.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 6:06 PM
20 minutes ago 568 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4704171
Cummins completed his move on Sunday.
Image: Shamrock Rovers
Image: Shamrock Rovers
Cummins completed his move on Sunday.
Image: Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE signed Cork City striker Graham Cummins, while Joel Coustrain heads in the opposite direction on loan at Turners Cross for the remainder of the season.

Cummins enjoyed two seasons with City at the start of the decade, scoring 44 goals in 67 appearances, before spending time with Preston North End, Exeter City and St Johnstone.

The 31-year-old returned ahead of the 2018 campaign and last season helped John Caulfield’s side to a second place finish and runners-up in the FAI Cup.

He has scored five goals in 13 Premier Division starts so far this season and said he was happy to take the next step in his career at Tallaght Stadium with the Hoops.

“I’m really excited. When I learned that Shamrock Rovers were interested I was really happy about it,” Cummins said.

“After playing Shamrock Rovers a couple of times this season I was really impressed with the way they move the ball and how good they’ve been in the league as well.

“They’re right up there. That is the main reason I’ve come here, to try and win a league because it’s something that I need to do and something that I feel the team can definitely achieve.”

Graham Cummins Cummins scored 13 goals in 34 league appearances last season with Cork City. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Stephen Bradley’s side are currently second in the SSE Airtricity League, seeking to bring a first league title back to Tallaght since 2011.

Cork, meanwhile, have endured an immensely disappointing campaign in 2019. The Leesiders parted ways with long-serving manager Caulfield at the start of May and are currently seventh after suffering a disastrous 4-1 defeat at home to Derry City on Friday night. 

“Graham is very dangerous around the box and he scores goals,” said Hoops boss Bradley.

“He brings a lot of qualities that will add to us as a team and a squad. We’ve liked him for a long time, when he was at St Johnstone we tried to get him and we tried to sign him last year as well so thankfully we’ve got him now.

“We create so many chances, Graham will definitely get chances to score goals here. He’s shown in the past that he’s a goalscorer.”

Coustrain heads in the opposite direction, meanwhile. The 23-year-old Limerick-born forward has made just two starts in 2019 and will now spend the remainder of this season on loan at Turners Cross.

