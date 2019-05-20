This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brighton name Graham Potter as Chris Hughton's replacement

The 44-year-old earned a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches in Sweden, before taking charge of Swansea last season.

By AFP Monday 20 May 2019, 5:27 PM
15 minutes ago 445 Views 1 Comment
Potter with the Seagulls shirt.
Image: Twitter/BHAFC
Image: Twitter/BHAFC

GRAHAM POTTER HAS been named as Brighton manager and said he would aim to consolidate the club’s place in the Premier League after replacing the sacked Chris Hughton.

The Englishman, 44, who made his name as a manager at Swedish club Ostersund, impressed as boss of second-tier Swansea last season.

Hughton was dismissed last week despite keeping Brighton in the Premier League for a second successive season.

“The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me,” Potter said in a club statement, adding he was bringing several of his backroom staff with him.

I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of it.”

“This club has been on an incredible journey and my aim along with Bjorn (Hamberg), Kyle (Macauley) and Billy (Reid), is to ensure the great work that has gone before us is built on, as we strive to cement our place in the Premier League for many years to come.”

Potter guided Swansea to a respectable 10th in the Championship despite huge cuts in personnel following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the brightest young English coaches.

“Graham Potter has an excellent record of developing teams with an attractive playing style, fierce determination and a strong collective spirit.”

– © AFP 2019

AFP

Read next:

