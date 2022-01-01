'He's got a big future' - Brighton boss praises 17-year-old Irish starlet Ferguson

BRIGHTON BOSS Graham Potter has tipped Irish U21 international Evan Ferguson to have “a big future” in the game.

The 17-year-old striker has impressed since joining the Seagulls from Bohemians last year.

Ferguson made his senior debut in the League Cup back in August and has been on the bench for recent Premier League matches.

“It’s great for him, he’s a young guy but he’s got a big future,” Potter told reporters in the pre-match press conference for the club’s upcoming top-flight fixture against Everton.

“I’ve been really impressed with him in training. He’s got really good movement and you can see his quality. His goals, they’re not by accident, that’s for sure. He knows where to be in the box and around the defenders.

“The more he’s with us, the better he’ll get, I think. The guys in the academy have done a fantastic job with him. Now, he’s in that next stage and we need to take it at the right pace for him. But obviously, when he’s in the first team, it’s a good experience for him.”