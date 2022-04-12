Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 12 April 2022
Munster confirm Graham Rowntree as new head coach

The current Munster forwards coach will take over from the outgoing Johann van Graan at the end of the season.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 8,223 Views 20 Comments
Graham Rowntree will succeed Johann van Graan as Munster's new head coach.
Image: Andy Watts/INPHO
Image: Andy Watts/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that forwards coach Graham Rowntree will be promoted to the position of head coach from next season, having agreed a two-year contract to take on the top job at the province.

Rowntree has long been the favourite to succeed outgoing boss Johann van Graan, who is set to join English side Bath in the summer.

Van Graan’s exit was confirmed in December, and Munster’s four-month search for a new head coach is now over, with Rowntree set to take charge from 1 July.

Rowntree is in his third season at Munster, joining in 2019 after working with Georgia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 

“I am hugely honoured to be taking over the role of head coach for a club of this calibre, one that means so much to me and my family,” Rowntree said.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed every moment here and I fortunately get to work with an incredible group of staff and players who share a common goal each day in striving for success for this club.

“I’ve talked about our fantastic supporters before and again at the weekend we stepped off the bus to a huge red welcome in Exeter. Who doesn’t want to be part of that, that’s special!

“I believe we have the established structures in place with the resources and facilities to match and that it will be a smooth transition for the coaching ticket we assemble in ensuring continued development and success for this club.

“Before then I have a role to complete this season and working closely with Johann, Steve, and JP is the immediate focus and priority for now.”

Rowntree previously held coaching roles with the British and Irish Lions, England, Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, and had made clear his desire to get the Munster job, which will be his first as a head coach.

“I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told,” he added.

“We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.”

Munster have yet to announce Rowntree’s coaching team for next season, with current defence coach JP Ferreira set to follow Van Graan to Bath and senior coach Stephen Larkham heading back to Australia to work with the Brumbies.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, said, “I would like to thank the Munster Professional Game Committee for their work and diligence during this process.

It is important that Munster have someone who understands the unique history and culture of the club and has the experience to maximise the talent in the squad.

“Graham was very impressive throughout this process and demonstrated he has the capabilities to spearhead the next chapter of Munster Rugby.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan added, “Graham’s extensive coaching experience and knowledge for the game makes him the perfect candidate to lead this squad forward.

“With Graham stepping up at the start of the new season it will be a seamless and natural progression from the work that has been carried out to-date.

“For now, we will continue our focus on the remainder of this season with Graham supporting Johann and the coaching staff in achieving our goals.”

