Munster's Graham Rowntree voted URC coach of the season

MUNSTER’S GRAHAM ROWNTREE has been voted the Coach of the Season in the United Rugby Championship awards.
Munster’s season came to a close with last Saturday’s semi-final 17-10 loss to Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.
The defending champions had topped the regular league standings, before defeating Ospreys at the quarter-final stage. Their post-Christmas form saw them string together 11 successive victories.
The Coach of the Season award is voted for by the league’s head coaches.
The URC Players’ Player of the Season award is set to be announced tomorrow.
Congratulations to Munster Head Coach Graham Rowntree on being named Coach of the Season
Graham led Munster to the URC title in his 1st season in charge last year & we reached the semi-finals this year.
The winner of the Coach of the Season Award goes to Munster Rugby's Graham Rowntree