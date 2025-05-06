A derby in Limerick, Connacht's faint hopes, Leinster's trophy hunt

THE DUST IS still settling on Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton but they and the other Irish provinces have URC business ahead this weekend.

Leinster just need to win or draw one of their remaining two regular-season games to confirm top spot in the table, which would guarantee a home quarter-final, a home semi-final, and a home final if they progress.

Given that Leo Cullen’s men face Zebre and Glasgow in Dublin over the next two weekends, they should be able to finish this part of the job.

The pathway is less clear for Munster, Ulster, and Connacht.

Munster are currently ninth, so one place outside the play-off spots. They are level on match points with eighth-placed Benetton but have won one game fewer.

So clearly, the southern province are still firmly in the mix for a quarter-final, although that knock-out tie will be away from home if they do earn it.

Munster face Ulster this Friday night in Thomond Park, with the northern province three match points and three places further down the table in 12th coming into this weekend.

This is truly a pivotal inter-provincial derby.

Munster’s final regular-season game is at home to Benetton in Cork, while Ulster will travel to Edinburgh, who are currently two places and just one match point ahead of them in the URC table.

Connacht training at their new high performance centre in Galway. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

And as it happens, Edinburgh visit Connacht this weekend as the western province attempt to keep their faint play-off hopes alive by winning in Galway.

Connacht are 14th in the 16-team URC and sit six match points off the play-off positions. They have only won five of their 16 games so far, meaning they have serious ground to make up.

Even if they beat Edinburgh this weekend and win on the road against Zebre the following weekend, interim head coach Cullie Tucker and co. are relying on other teams above them slipping up if they’re to sneak into the play-offs.

While that reliance on others is less important for Munster and Ulster, they obviously need teams around them to have a bad fortnight.

Cardiff, currently fifth in the league, have a tough schedule ahead as they are in South Africa to play the Bulls, who are pushing hard for second place, and the Stormers, who are one place behind the Welsh region in sixth.

John Dobson’s Stormers have hit thrilling attacking form recently and will back themselves in their remaining home games against the Dragons and Cardiff.

All four of the Welsh regions are in South Africa for this final regular-season block, including seventh-placed Scarlets. They were buoyed by their win against Leinster two weekends ago and now go looking for results against the Lions in Johannesburg and the Sharks in Durban.

Eighth-placed Benetton host Glasgow this weekend, with the Scots determined to cling onto second spot ahead of the Bulls. The Ospreys are 11th, level with Ulster on wins but ahead thanks to their superior points difference. They visit the Sharks and Ospreys.

So while Munster and Ulster will be hoping for favourable results elsewhere, they know that this weekend’s derby in Limerick is the only thing directly in their control for now.

It is akin to a play-off game, even more so for Ulster given that they’re further off the play-off spots.

Ulster's Mike Lowry has recovered from injury. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Having home advantage for these final two regular-season games means Munster really should be able to seal a play-off place. Stormers are the only side from fourth to eighth place with that same luxury.

Ulster being away from home for both of their remaining regular-season games obviously provides a contrasting challenge.

Returning to Leinster, it seems more important than ever that they end their wait for a URC title.

They have yet to win the competition in this guise, falling at the semi-final hurdle in each of the last three seasons.

Having come up short in the Champions Cup last weekend, they have a singular focus now. Winning a trophy seems crucial if they are to avoid the apparent mental hang-ups around big knock-out games from compounding even further.

And while the Leinster set-up is clearly obsessed with winning more Champions Cup titles, there is no doubt their supporters would thoroughly enjoy watching their province lift the URC trophy.

They have the best squad in the league but that brings another element of pressure. Cullen’s men will definitely be featuring in the play-offs, almost certainly as top seeds, but Munster, Ulster, and Connacht have plenty of work to do in the next fortnight.