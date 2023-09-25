Munster head coach Graham Rowntree signs new contract extension

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that head coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the province until at least 2026.

Rowntree guided Munster to the URC title in May after a final victory over the Stormers in Cape Town.

The new contract sees Rowntree’s involvement with Munster extended, having previously served for three years as the province’s forwards coach.

🗞️ NEWS | Munster Rugby & @IrishRugby are pleased to confirm that Head Coach Graham Rowntree has signed a 2⃣-year contract extension to stay at the province until at least 2026 🥳



Rowntree led Munster to the #URC title in his 1st season as Head Coach 🏆#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 25, 2023

Advertisement

On his contract extension, Rowntree said: “My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our four years at Munster and I’m delighted to sign a new contract.

“This is a special club with special people and I’m very proud to lead such a great group.

“There’s lots to look forward to and our coaching team, players and support staff will continue working as hard as we can to get better every day.”

James Crombie / INPHO Graham Rowntree celebrating with the URC trophy in May. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “We are delighted that Graham has agreed to extend his contract with Munster Rugby.

“The IRFU is committed to developing and retaining high quality coaches across the Irish system.

“Today’s announcement is proof of the positive impact that Graham has made at Munster over recent years, and gives the province a timely boost ahead of the new campaign.

“After guiding Munster to the URC title last season, I have no doubt that Graham will be looking to build on that success in the months and years to come.”