IF THERE WAS any doubt about Munster’s championship credentials as they look to retain their United Rugby Championship title, it was surely stamped out after two consecutive victories on the Highveld this past fortnight.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree was quite chuffed on Saturday night after his side controlled the growing desperation of the Lions at Ellis Park in securing a perfectly measured 33-13 win. A week earlier, 66km to the north at Loftus Versfeld, the defending champions also dished out a lesson in execution, beating the Bulls 27-22.

The two wins ensure that Munster leave South Africa with a bag full of points and confidence. They are within touching distance of league leaders Glasgow Warriors, one point behind Leinster on 54 points, and well placed to make a push for the top spot with three games remaining.

Munster executed their gameplan with aplomb against a disappointing Lions, turning the screw with Test-match precision in the first half. Although their line was breached during the second half during frantic exchanges, they benefited more often than not from that excellent first stanza, and the continued inaccuracies of their hosts.

“We had a plan and we pretty much stuck to it,” Rowntree said, in summation of the performance afterwards.

“There were a few moments where we strayed off the plan and it got loose. The discipline at times could have been better.

“I was really pleased with our power game … It was a big effort from the lads two weeks at altitude.

“To come away with 10 points, not many people have done that. In fact, I am not sure anybody has from where we come from, so I am delighted.”

Munster were quick to make their getaway after the victory, hopping on their bus post-haste to make their flight back to Ireland. With their victories in hand, they can now enjoy preparing for Connacht and Ulster at home, with a trip to Edinburgh squeezed in between to close up the regular season, confident that they are once again peaking at the right time.

“We have a bit of momentum,” Rowntree admitted happily. “We spoke, this time last year, a lot about momentum. We will take it game-by-game (but) this does give us a lot of belief.”