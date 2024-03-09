Gráinne Walsh powers on as McDonagh loses out in Italy

GRÁINNE WALSH IS just one win away from booking her place at the Paris Olympics after dominating Kenya’s Anyango Friza Asiko in their light-middleweight (66kg) bout in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Tullamore native Walsh dropped Friza Asiko in the first and forced a standing-eight count in the second en route to a wide unanimous decision.

Walsh will face a familiar foe in Poland’s Aneta Rygielska in her all-important quarter-final on Monday.

The pair met on three occasions last year, with Rygielska holding the 2-1 bragging rights.

Advertisement

Earlier, Tuam super-heavy (92+kg) Martin McDonagh suffered a 3-2 split-decision defeat to Russian-born Bahraini representative Danis Latypov.

McDonagh, 21, is a new sensation on the Irish scene and will get another crack at Paris provided he’s selected for the final qualifiers in Bangkok in early summer.