Gráinne Walsh celebrates. Fabrizio Carabelli; ©INPHO/Fabrizio Carabelli/INPHO
Boxing

Gráinne Walsh powers on as McDonagh loses out in Italy

Tullamore’s Walsh faces a familiar foe in her all-important quarter-final on Monday.
1 hour ago

GRÁINNE WALSH IS just one win away from booking her place at the Paris Olympics after dominating Kenya’s Anyango Friza Asiko in their light-middleweight (66kg) bout in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Tullamore native Walsh dropped Friza Asiko in the first and forced a standing-eight count in the second en route to a wide unanimous decision.

Walsh will face a familiar foe in Poland’s Aneta Rygielska in her all-important quarter-final on Monday.

The pair met on three occasions last year, with Rygielska holding the 2-1 bragging rights.

Earlier, Tuam super-heavy (92+kg) Martin McDonagh suffered a 3-2 split-decision defeat to Russian-born Bahraini representative Danis Latypov.

McDonagh, 21, is a new sensation on the Irish scene and will get another crack at Paris provided he’s selected for the final qualifiers in Bangkok in early summer.

