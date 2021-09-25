Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 25 September 2021
Advertisement

Melbourne end Premiership drought with fairytale grand final win

Melbourne beat Western Bulldogs 21.14 (140) to 10.6 (66) in Saturday’s grand final.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,810 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5558095
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

57 YEARS OF pain came to a stunning end for Melbourne in Perth as they won the Grand Final with a dominant 21.14 (140) to 10.6 (66) victory over Western Bulldogs. 

Due to state lockdown, the MCG was lit up in red and blue but empty. For the second year in a row, the final was forced out of Victoria, instead taking place at Optus Stadium in Western Australia. 

The Demons started brightly in front of 61,118 fans, storming into a 21-point first-quarter lead. Their relentless pressure in defence and composure in attack were evident as two Bayley Fritsch goals helped them gain early supremacy. 

After the first break, the Dogs found life and roared into the decider. Big game players like Adam Treloar, Marcus Bontempelli and Aaron Naughton all came into the tie and turned it. At half-time, Luke Beveridge’s outfit led by eight. 

2016 Norm Smith winner Jason Johannisen kicked off the second half with a bang as he claimed a screamer in the square and continued to pressurize Melbourne. 

A well-taken Fritsch goal instigated an awesome response from the favourites. Clayton Oliver continued to battle diligently in midfield and swing the tide once more. Then Ben Brown and Angus Brayshaw kicked the Dees back into a lead. This was the best stretch of the match. Toe to toe, blow for blow. 

A final for the ages. Huge swings, enormous performances from the stars. 

That spark saw Melbourne lift off. The magnificent Christian Petracca and Oliver overpowered Western Bulldogs at centre stoppages and made it count on the scoreboard. Goal by goal, they wrestled the Premiership away from Footscray with 15 in a row.

They did not merely come back to compete, they came back and dominated. A 93-point turnaround. Fritsch finished with six. Petracca made history with 40 disposals.  

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The dying minutes were a celebration. Exultation. Melbourne rejoiced at a dream delivered. Cruel irony comes with the fact the city can not currently celebrate it, but they were unified in spirit. 

“My heart goes out to everyone in the eastern states,” said captain Max Gawn post-match.  

“We did it for you. Dean Bailey, Jim Stynes, Troy Broadbridge, the list goes on, what Neale Daniher is going through at the moment, these guys are the real heroes.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie