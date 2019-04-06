Tiger Roll powers home to become first horse since Red Rum to win successive Grand Nationals

TIGER ROLL HAS become the first horse since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 to win back-to-back Grand Nationals.

Davy Russell steered the Gordon Elliott-trained Aintree great towards a slice of history, powering past the 66/1 Magic of Light in second and Rathvinden in third.

Tiger Roll wins the #GrandNational for the 2nd year in a row!



What a run!

What a horse!#Aintree #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/vvPnPFMlbw — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 6, 2019

More to follow.

