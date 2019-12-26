This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Granit Xhaka agrees to leave Arsenal

Despite starting in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge, the midfielder has told the club he wants to join Hertha Berlin in January.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 10:32 PM
34 minutes ago 2,709 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4947885
Granit Xhaka has been linked with Hertha Berlin.
Granit Xhaka has been linked with Hertha Berlin.
Granit Xhaka has been linked with Hertha Berlin.

GRANIT XHAKA has reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin and informed Arsenal he wants to join the Bundesliga club, according to the player’s agent.

Xhaka’s future at Emirates Stadium has been in doubt since the midfielder reacted angrily to being replaced during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star cupped his ears to the home fans, who mockingly cheered his substitution during the Premier League fixture, then removed his shirt before walking straight down the tunnel.

After being stripped of the captaincy by former boss Unai Emery, a January exit appeared likely. Yet new head coach Mikel Arteta has made clear of his admiration for the Switzerland international, revealing how he had suggested that Manchester City should sign him in 2016.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners from Monchengladbach, started in the 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth on St Stephen’s Day — Arteta’s first game since taking charge.

However, Jose Noguera claims the 27-year-old has a deal in a place with Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha in the hope of completing a transfer in the January window.

“Look, I will say it frankly and honestly — we are in agreement with Hertha and would like to go to Berlin,” Noguera told Blick.

“That’s what we said to Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu Gaspar — as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie