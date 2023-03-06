Grant Gilchrist suspended for Ireland's visit to Murrayfield

GRANT GILCHRIST WILL miss Scotland’s Six Nations game against Ireland on Sunday after being handed a three-week ban following his red card against France.

The ban also rules Gilchrist out for Scotland’s final game of the championship against Italy on 18 March.

The 32-year-old lock admitted prior to an independent judicial committee, which he attended via video link, that he had committed an act of foul play when catching Anthony Jelonch with his shoulder.

After reviewing the evidence, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

However, Gilchrist’s early acknowledgement that the incident warranted a red card, the lack of intent and premeditation and his clearly expressed remorse meant the committee reduced the six-week ban by three weeks.

Gilchrist was also due to miss Edinburgh’s URC match away to Connacht later this month, but has had his application granted to take part in the coaching intervention programme instead of missing the third game of his suspension.

Elsewhere, Ange Capuozzo will miss the remainder of Italy’s Six Nations campaign due to the shoulder injury he picked up against Ireland last month.

“In light of the persistence of the pain symptoms in the left shoulder and with the aim of allowing the player to continue the rehabilitation process . . . The medical staff of Italy have agreed with the athlete not to proceed with his reinstatement in the team group in view of the last two days of the Six Nations,” the FIR said in a statement.