Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Connacht sign Scottish hooker Stewart on six-month contract

The 27-year-old, who has one cap for Scotland, left Glasgow Warriors this summer.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 4:28 PM
58 minutes ago 1,480 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831311
Grant Stewart in URC action for the Warriors.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Grant Stewart in URC action for the Warriors.
Grant Stewart in URC action for the Warriors.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE SIGNED former Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart on a six-month contract.

Stewart, 27, spent five seasons with Glasgow before departing this summer, scoring nine tries in 48 appearances. He also earned one Scotland cap in a 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up match with France.

Offering his thoughts behind the signing, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said that his side has “three quality hookers” in Dave Heffernan, Shane Delahunt and Dylan Tierney-Martin. “However”, Friend added, “with Dave now a regular Ireland squad member and Shane unfortunately absent through injury for a little while longer, we’re now a little light in the position.

“So I’m very pleased we have been able to sign a player of Grant’s calibre and we have begun to integrate him into the squad this week, well in time for the start of the new season.”

Stewart previously represented Scotland at U17, U18 and U19 level.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie