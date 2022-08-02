Connacht sign Scottish hooker Stewart on six-month contract

CONNACHT HAVE SIGNED former Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart on a six-month contract.

Stewart, 27, spent five seasons with Glasgow before departing this summer, scoring nine tries in 48 appearances. He also earned one Scotland cap in a 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up match with France.

Offering his thoughts behind the signing, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said that his side has “three quality hookers” in Dave Heffernan, Shane Delahunt and Dylan Tierney-Martin. “However”, Friend added, “with Dave now a regular Ireland squad member and Shane unfortunately absent through injury for a little while longer, we’re now a little light in the position.

“So I’m very pleased we have been able to sign a player of Grant’s calibre and we have begun to integrate him into the squad this week, well in time for the start of the new season.”

Advertisement

Stewart previously represented Scotland at U17, U18 and U19 level.