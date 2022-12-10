Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Saturday 10 December 2022
Advertisement

Renowned US journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup

He fell ill while attending the quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday night.

Gavin Cooney reports from Qatar
22 minutes ago 5,993 Views 1 Comment
Grant Wahl.
Grant Wahl.
Image: AP/PA Images

RENOWNED AMERICAN JOURNALIST Grant Wahl has died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48. 

Wahl collapsed in the press box while covering the World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium last night. He fell ill with approximately seven minutes of extra-time remaining. Medical personnel attended to him and performed chest compressions for approximately 20 minutes before he was brought to hospital as the game ended. 

His death was announced hours later. 

“It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, whilst reporting on a quarter-final match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino. 

“Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by Fifa and AIPS [International Sports Press Association] for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive Fifa World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several Fifa Women’s World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game.

“On behalf of Fifa and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

The US Soccer Federation said they are “heartbroken” by Wahl’s passing. 

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game as important. Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Wahl was among the most respected football journalists in the world, beginning his career with Sports Illustrated in 1996, helping to bring the sport to a wider American audience. He wrote several books about the sport, including The Beckham Experiment: How the World’s Most Famous Athlete Tried to Conquer America. 

He left Sports Illustrated last year and wrote directly for his large following, writing a paid newsletter and hosting a podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl. 

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Wahl rose to further prominence in Qatar, when he was briefly detained by security when he wore a rainbow-coloured t-shirt to a World Cup game. Stadium security had confiscated rainbow gear during the early days of the tournament despite Fifa’s assurances that all rainbow gear be permitted into stadia. 

Amid a very demanding work schedule at the World Cup, Wahl had spoken of feeling unwell on a recent edition of his podcast, believing to be suffering from bronchitis. 

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight”, tweeted his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder. “I’m in complete shock.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from Qatar
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie