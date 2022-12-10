Renowned US journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup

RENOWNED AMERICAN JOURNALIST Grant Wahl has died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48.

Wahl collapsed in the press box while covering the World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium last night. He fell ill with approximately seven minutes of extra-time remaining. Medical personnel attended to him and performed chest compressions for approximately 20 minutes before he was brought to hospital as the game ended.

His death was announced hours later.

“It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, whilst reporting on a quarter-final match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Advertisement

“Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by Fifa and AIPS [International Sports Press Association] for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive Fifa World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several Fifa Women’s World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game.

“On behalf of Fifa and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

The US Soccer Federation said they are “heartbroken” by Wahl’s passing.

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game as important. Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Wahl was among the most respected football journalists in the world, beginning his career with Sports Illustrated in 1996, helping to bring the sport to a wider American audience. He wrote several books about the sport, including The Beckham Experiment: How the World’s Most Famous Athlete Tried to Conquer America.

He left Sports Illustrated last year and wrote directly for his large following, writing a paid newsletter and hosting a podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Wahl rose to further prominence in Qatar, when he was briefly detained by security when he wore a rainbow-coloured t-shirt to a World Cup game. Stadium security had confiscated rainbow gear during the early days of the tournament despite Fifa’s assurances that all rainbow gear be permitted into stadia.

Amid a very demanding work schedule at the World Cup, Wahl had spoken of feeling unwell on a recent edition of his podcast, believing to be suffering from bronchitis.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight”, tweeted his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder. “I’m in complete shock.”