The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Greece must settle for second in Ireland's group despite Finland win
GREECE HAD to settle for second place in Group B2 despite a 2-0 win away to Finland this evening.
Goals by Anastasios Bakasetas and Christos Tzolis in the 52nd and 56th minute saw Ivan Jovanović’s side finish their group campaign on a high.
Greece end the group on 15 points, level with England, after the latter’s comprehensive 5-0 win over Ireland this evening.
The Three Lions boast a superior head-to-head record to their rivals and consequently, secure automatic promotion to League A.
Thursday’s 3-0 win for England in Athens eclipses the Greeks’ shock 2-1 victory at Wembley last month.
So Greece, like Ireland, will compete in a two-legged playoff in March, however, they will be attempting to secure promotion to League A rather than avoiding relegation to League C.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Climax Runners-up Soccer England Finland Greece Ireland Republic