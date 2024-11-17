Advertisement
Tasos Bakasetas of Greece during the UEFA Nations League match against Finland. Alamy Stock Photo
Greece must settle for second in Ireland's group despite Finland win

8.40pm, 17 Nov 2024
GREECE HAD to settle for second place in Group B2 despite a 2-0 win away to Finland this evening.

Goals by Anastasios Bakasetas and Christos Tzolis in the 52nd and 56th minute saw Ivan Jovanović’s side finish their group campaign on a high.

Greece end the group on 15 points, level with England, after the latter’s comprehensive 5-0 win over Ireland this evening.

The Three Lions boast a superior head-to-head record to their rivals and consequently, secure automatic promotion to League A.

Thursday’s 3-0 win for England in Athens eclipses the Greeks’ shock 2-1 victory at Wembley last month.

So Greece, like Ireland, will compete in a two-legged playoff in March, however, they will be attempting to secure promotion to League A rather than avoiding relegation to League C.

