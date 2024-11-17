Greece must settle for second in Ireland's group despite Finland win

GREECE HAD to settle for second place in Group B2 despite a 2-0 win away to Finland this evening.

Goals by Anastasios Bakasetas and Christos Tzolis in the 52nd and 56th minute saw Ivan Jovanović’s side finish their group campaign on a high.

Greece end the group on 15 points, level with England, after the latter’s comprehensive 5-0 win over Ireland this evening.

The Three Lions boast a superior head-to-head record to their rivals and consequently, secure automatic promotion to League A.

Thursday’s 3-0 win for England in Athens eclipses the Greeks’ shock 2-1 victory at Wembley last month.

So Greece, like Ireland, will compete in a two-legged playoff in March, however, they will be attempting to secure promotion to League A rather than avoiding relegation to League C.