Greece six points clear of Ireland after 5-0 win over Gibraltar

GREECE RECOVERED FROM their 3-0 loss to the Netherlands last week to beat Gibraltar 5-0 this evening.

Greece now have nine points from their five games in Group B, level with Holland, who have played a game less.

Ireland trail Greece with three points from five games ahead of their match on 13 October at the Aviva Stadium. Greece won the first group game between the pair in June, 2-1.

Dimitris Pelkas got Greece’s first goal after nine minutes tonight. West Ham’s Dinos Mavropanos doubled the Greek’s advantage after 23 minutes.

Advertisement

Giorgos Masouras made it 3-0 in the 70th minute, while Mavropanos got a second on the 82nd minute. Masouras completed the scoring in injury time.