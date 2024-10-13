Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Nikola Krstic/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

Live: Uefa Nations League, Greece v Ireland

Follow the action live as Ireland seek to follow up their win in Helsinki.
7.19pm, 13 Oct 2024
7.1k
22

9 mins ago 8:37PM

Half-time: Greece 0-0 Ireland

And Ireland have made it to the break intact, which is a positive outcome given the manner in which Greece were cutting through in the opening quarter. Probably too much to say that Ireland have asserted themselves on the contest and swung the momentum but they have battled admirably and provided admirable resistance which could yet give them a platform to push on. You’d imagine Ferguson or Parrott may need to give way for more presence in the middle of the park. Back in a few.  

12 mins ago 8:33PM

44 min Greece 0-0 Ireland

Rota has a go from range, misses the target by a lot. Ireland looking more solid and comfortable as half-time nears. Have they weathered the worst of the storm?   

15 mins ago 8:30PM

41 min Greece 0-0 Ireland

Scales clatters Rota to stop a counter attack. Old school challenge, crowd pleaser for the travelling fans.  

18 mins ago 8:27PM

40 min Greece 0-0 Ireland 

Ball over the top is taken on by Ogbene who earns a corner after a driving run. Robbie Brady takes the corner but Greece scramble it away for a throw. Nice delivery. 

20 mins ago 8:25PM

36 min Greece 0-0 Ireland 

A period of relative calm as Ireland gain something of a foothold. A couple of hopeful balls forward towards Parrott have at least moved the action up the field for a while. 

27 mins ago 8:19PM

28 min Greece 0-0 Ireland

Giannoulis with a chance but Kelleher saves low down. Ringmahon’s finest the big winner so far for Ireland; has probably added a couple of million to his eventual transfer fee this half. 

31 mins ago 8:14PM

26 min Greece 0-0 Ireland

Some stats: Greece with 83% possession so far, three shots on target to Ireland’s none. 11 shots to two. Four corners to one in favour of the home side. 

36 mins ago 8:09PM

20 min Greece 0-0 Ireland

Ireland win a free kick in defence. Welcome respite. But it goes long and off Ogbene and out of play. Greece build again. 

38 mins ago 8:07PM

Pavlidis the latest to go close, Kelleher saves. Ireland need to gain some control. Kelleher saves again from the corner. 

39 mins ago 8:06PM

Kelleher makes a double save 18 minutes in. The chances are coming frequently. 

40 mins ago 8:05PM

17 min Greece 0-0 Ireland 

Chance for Greece, Masouras again with a header from close range which goes just wide. Ireland finding it difficult to hold possession. Greece more cohesive and threatening.  

46 mins ago 7:59PM

Greece growing in conviction, stringing passes together in Irish territory.  

47 mins ago 7:58PM

10 min: Greece 0-0 Ireland

Masouras is saved from close range by Kelleher. 

53 mins ago 7:52PM

4 min: Greece 0-0 Ireland

Chance for Evan Ferguson following a defensive mix-up, but it goes wide.  

56 mins ago 7:49PM

Ireland pressing aggressively high up so far, in contrast to the early stages against Finland.

58 mins ago 7:47PM

0 min: Greece 0-0 Ireland 

. . . And we’ve kicked off. Both sets of players are wearing black armbands in memory of George Baldock, the 31-year-old Greece international, who died the day before his country’s historic win over England at Wembley. Silence was observed before kick-off, before the crowd broke into applause.   

1 hr ago 7:36PM

David Sneyd is our man at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus. Here is his preview from this morning. 

1 hr ago 7:22PM

Republic of Ireland team to face Greece: Caoimhín Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins (captain), Liam Scales, Robbie Brady; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Sammie Szmodics; Troy Parrott; Evan Ferguson.

1 hr ago 7:21PM

Welcome to our live coverage of Greece versus Ireland. 

Heimir Hallgrimsson has made just one change to the Republic of Ireland starting XI for tonight’s Nations League clash with Group 2 leaders Greece.

After Thursday’s 2-1 win over Finland in Helsinki, Troy Parrott comes in to replace Finn Azaz after the Middlesbrough attacker was handed his full debut on Thursday.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie