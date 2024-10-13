Live: Uefa Nations League, Greece v Ireland

Half-time: Greece 0-0 Ireland

And Ireland have made it to the break intact, which is a positive outcome given the manner in which Greece were cutting through in the opening quarter. Probably too much to say that Ireland have asserted themselves on the contest and swung the momentum but they have battled admirably and provided admirable resistance which could yet give them a platform to push on. You’d imagine Ferguson or Parrott may need to give way for more presence in the middle of the park. Back in a few.