Live: Uefa Nations League, Greece v Ireland

Half-time: Greece 0-0 Ireland
And Ireland have made it to the break intact, which is a positive outcome given the manner in which Greece were cutting through in the opening quarter. Probably too much to say that Ireland have asserted themselves on the contest and swung the momentum but they have battled admirably and provided admirable resistance which could yet give them a platform to push on. You’d imagine Ferguson or Parrott may need to give way for more presence in the middle of the park. Back in a few.
44 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Rota has a go from range, misses the target by a lot. Ireland looking more solid and comfortable as half-time nears. Have they weathered the worst of the storm?
41 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Scales clatters Rota to stop a counter attack. Old school challenge, crowd pleaser for the travelling fans.
40 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Ball over the top is taken on by Ogbene who earns a corner after a driving run. Robbie Brady takes the corner but Greece scramble it away for a throw. Nice delivery.
36 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
A period of relative calm as Ireland gain something of a foothold. A couple of hopeful balls forward towards Parrott have at least moved the action up the field for a while.
28 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Giannoulis with a chance but Kelleher saves low down. Ringmahon’s finest the big winner so far for Ireland; has probably added a couple of million to his eventual transfer fee this half.
26 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Some stats: Greece with 83% possession so far, three shots on target to Ireland’s none. 11 shots to two. Four corners to one in favour of the home side.
20 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Ireland win a free kick in defence. Welcome respite. But it goes long and off Ogbene and out of play. Greece build again.
Pavlidis the latest to go close, Kelleher saves. Ireland need to gain some control. Kelleher saves again from the corner.
17 min Greece 0-0 Ireland
Chance for Greece, Masouras again with a header from close range which goes just wide. Ireland finding it difficult to hold possession. Greece more cohesive and threatening.
4 min: Greece 0-0 Ireland
Chance for Evan Ferguson following a defensive mix-up, but it goes wide.
Ireland pressing aggressively high up so far, in contrast to the early stages against Finland.
0 min: Greece 0-0 Ireland
. . . And we’ve kicked off. Both sets of players are wearing black armbands in memory of George Baldock, the 31-year-old Greece international, who died the day before his country’s historic win over England at Wembley. Silence was observed before kick-off, before the crowd broke into applause.
David Sneyd is our man at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus. Here is his preview from this morning.
🇮🇪 v 🇬🇷— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 13, 2024
Heimir Hallgrimsson expects his Ireland team to defend "a little bit lower" against Greece and has introduced Troy Parrott to boost their counter-attacking potential
📺 Watch on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer
📻 Listen on @GameOn2FM
📱 Live updates https://t.co/jPhsXwNBT7 pic.twitter.com/WF1uthbH17
Republic of Ireland team to face Greece: Caoimhín Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins (captain), Liam Scales, Robbie Brady; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Sammie Szmodics; Troy Parrott; Evan Ferguson.
Welcome to our live coverage of Greece versus Ireland.
Heimir Hallgrimsson has made just one change to the Republic of Ireland starting XI for tonight’s Nations League clash with Group 2 leaders Greece.
After Thursday’s 2-1 win over Finland in Helsinki, Troy Parrott comes in to replace Finn Azaz after the Middlesbrough attacker was handed his full debut on Thursday.