Jordan Love in action. Alamy Stock Photo
Love spreads his arms for 182 yards to send Green Bay to play-offs

The Packers improved to 11-4 and secured a wildcard berth with the lopsided victory, joining Detroit, Minnesota and Philadelphia in the NFC post-season fight.
9.50am, 24 Dec 2024

JORDAN LOVE THREW for 182 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers clinched their fifth NFL play-off berth in six seasons by beating the New Orleans Saints 34-0 on Monday.

AFC playoff qualifiers with two weeks remaining in the campaign include defending champion Kansas City, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Houston and Baltimore.

Love drove the Packers 63 yards in 10 plays at the start, his 2-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks putting Green Bay in front.

Josh Jacobs scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and Chris Brooks added a 1-yard scoring run to give the Packers a 21-0 half-time lead.

Green Bay’s Brandon McManus added a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter, and Emanuel Wilson had a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:41 remaining to pad the final victory margin.

The Saints suffered the first shutout loss in the NFL this season and fell to 5-10, already assured of missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

– © AFP 2024

