This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

United ace Greenwood apologises and promises to learn lesson after young England duo's Covid breach

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were sent home from international duty yesterday.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 11:54 AM
52 minutes ago 1,031 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5198853
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood at England training last year (file pic).
Image: PA
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood at England training last year (file pic).
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood at England training last year (file pic).
Image: PA

AN APOLOGETIC MASON Greenwood insists he has learned a lesson after a breach of coronavirus regulations resulted in him being sent home from England duty.

The 18-year-old Manchester United striker and Manchester City’s Phil Foden, 20, were both removed from Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark after allegations emerged in the Icelandic media that the pair had spent time with two girls during the trip to Reykjavik, where both players made their senior debuts in a 1-0 win over the hosts on Saturday.

Southgate said it was a “very serious” breach of their bio-bubble in Copenhagen and the Football Association has launched a full investigation.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused,” Greenwood said in a statement.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the Covid-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

On Monday United released a statement saying: “We are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

Foden also apologised on Monday, with Manchester City describing his actions as “totally inappropriate”:

FODEN Source: Phil Foden Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie