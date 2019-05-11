This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bizarre scenes as Dublin selector comes onto pitch and intercepts TJ Reid free

Former Galway hurler Greg Kennedy, now a selector with Dublin, caught Reid’s quickly-taken free on the pitch.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 11 May 2019, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 14,982 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4630547
Dublin selector Greg Kennedy pictured alongside manager Mattie Kenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dublin selector Greg Kennedy pictured alongside manager Mattie Kenny.
Dublin selector Greg Kennedy pictured alongside manager Mattie Kenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WERE BIZARRE scenes at Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon during Kilkenny’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship curtain-raiser against Dublin, as selector Greg Kennedy caught a TJ Reid free while on the pitch.

Kennedy, a former Galway hurler who was sent off in the 2001 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny, successfully intercepted Reid’s quickly-taken free aimed at Colin Fennelly, who was unmarked close to goal.

The Loughrea clubman exited the pitch a few moments later after catching the ball as the free was re-taken shortly afterwards.

However Kennedy drew the ire of Kilkenny boss Brian Cody along the touchline for his interception of Reid’s free, with the pair remonstrating for a few moments outside their technical areas.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie