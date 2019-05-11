Bizarre scenes as Dublin selector comes onto pitch and intercepts TJ Reid free

THERE WERE BIZARRE scenes at Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon during Kilkenny’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship curtain-raiser against Dublin, as selector Greg Kennedy caught a TJ Reid free while on the pitch.

Kennedy, a former Galway hurler who was sent off in the 2001 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny, successfully intercepted Reid’s quickly-taken free aimed at Colin Fennelly, who was unmarked close to goal.

The Loughrea clubman exited the pitch a few moments later after catching the ball as the free was re-taken shortly afterwards.

However Kennedy drew the ire of Kilkenny boss Brian Cody along the touchline for his interception of Reid’s free, with the pair remonstrating for a few moments outside their technical areas.

In an effort to increase participation within the city the GAA are now allowing Dublin teams to play with an extra man.......#kilkenny #dublin #hurling #GAA pic.twitter.com/cWRxvq9YMV — Niall McNamara (@NiallMc1983) May 11, 2019

