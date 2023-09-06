Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Evan Treacy/INPHO Kelly Mallon lifts the trophy after Armagh won the NFL Division 2 final this year.
# new appointment
Former Dublin boss takes over as Armagh manager
Greg McGonigle led Dublin to three All-Ireland finals.
534
0
33 minutes ago

FORMER DUBLIN LADIES football boss Greg McGonigle has been appointed manager of Armagh. 

“Following a lengthy interview process and full support from clubs tonight at our county board meeting, Armagh are delighted to announce that Greg McGonigle will be the new Senior Football Manager for the 2024 season,” Armagh LGFA said on Twitter. 

“Those involved in ladies football will need no introduction to Greg, he has managed teams at the highest level and the Armagh committee are delighted to have him on board for 2024.”  

McGonigle led Dublin from 2014-2016. During this time they won three Leinster senior titles and made it to three All-Ireland finals in a row, all of which they lost narrowly to Cork – by a point in 2014, two points in 2015 and again by a point in 2016. The side also reached a first NFL final in 2014.

Mick Bohan replaced McGonigle and has remained in charge since, winning five All-Ireland titles during his tenure. 

Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack had stepped down in Armagh and has since been proposed as new Meath manager. 

McCormack was in charge of the Armagh Ladies for the past year where he guided the team back to Division 1 status. He was previously a selector with Armagh in 2021 and 2022 when they won two Ulster senior titles.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     