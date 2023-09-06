Former Dublin boss takes over as Armagh manager

FORMER DUBLIN LADIES football boss Greg McGonigle has been appointed manager of Armagh.

“Following a lengthy interview process and full support from clubs tonight at our county board meeting, Armagh are delighted to announce that Greg McGonigle will be the new Senior Football Manager for the 2024 season,” Armagh LGFA said on Twitter.

“Those involved in ladies football will need no introduction to Greg, he has managed teams at the highest level and the Armagh committee are delighted to have him on board for 2024.”

McGonigle led Dublin from 2014-2016. During this time they won three Leinster senior titles and made it to three All-Ireland finals in a row, all of which they lost narrowly to Cork – by a point in 2014, two points in 2015 and again by a point in 2016. The side also reached a first NFL final in 2014.

Mick Bohan replaced McGonigle and has remained in charge since, winning five All-Ireland titles during his tenure.

Former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack had stepped down in Armagh and has since been proposed as new Meath manager.

McCormack was in charge of the Armagh Ladies for the past year where he guided the team back to Division 1 status. He was previously a selector with Armagh in 2021 and 2022 when they won two Ulster senior titles.