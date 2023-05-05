IRFU announce Greg McWilliams' exit as Ireland Women's head coach

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Greg McWilliams has left the role by mutual consent, the IRFU said on Friday afternoon, ending almost a week of speculation about his future with the national team.

“The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can today confirm that Greg McWilliams has left his role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s XV by mutual consent and with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“The remainder of the current management team will remain in situ and John McKee will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised.

“The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future. The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him.”

McWilliams’ position with the team — who finished the Six Nations pointless and with the wooden spoon following five straight defeats — had been uncertain since Monday evening, when the Irish Independent reported that he was to step down.

The Dubliner had previously been involved with Ireland Women as assistant coach to Philip Doyle, and was a part of the Grand Slam-winning campaign in 2013.

Following a spell coaching in America, he returned to the national team and replaced Adam Griggs as head coach, taking charge ahead of the 2022 Six Nations where Ireland managed home wins against Italy and Scotland en route to a fourth-place finish.

But the gulf in progress between the women’s game in Ireland and their rapidly-improving opponents was laid bare in the Six Nations this spring, where McWilliams’ side managed to score just three tries across the tournament and conceded 31.

The IRFU are scheduled to give an update on their Women in Rugby action plan at a briefing in Dublin next week.