Tiger turned down around $700-800m to join LIV Golf - Greg Norman

LIV GOLF CEO Greg Norman has confirmed that Tiger Woods turned down an offer of ‘somewhere in that neighbourhood’ of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

Norman had previously indicated that Woods rejected a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer in the “high nine digits” from LIV, and instead chosen to remain aligned with the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, broadcast on Monday evening, Norman confirmed that Woods had been approached prior to his appointment as CEO, and that the reported $700-800m joining fee was broadly accurate.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman said. “That number has been out there, yes.

“Look, Tiger is the needle-mover, right? So of course you’re going to look at the best of the best.

“They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. Yes, that number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.”