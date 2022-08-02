Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Tiger turned down around $700-800m to join LIV Golf - Greg Norman

LIV approached the 15-time major winner prior to Norman’s appointment as CEO.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 3,294 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831028

LIV GOLF CEO Greg Norman has confirmed that Tiger Woods turned down an offer of ‘somewhere in that neighbourhood’ of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

Norman had previously indicated that Woods rejected a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer in the “high nine digits” from LIV, and instead chosen to remain aligned with the PGA Tour.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, broadcast on Monday evening, Norman confirmed that Woods had been approached prior to his appointment as CEO, and that the reported $700-800m joining fee was broadly accurate.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman said. “That number has been out there, yes.

“Look, Tiger is the needle-mover, right? So of course you’re going to look at the best of the best.

“They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. Yes, that number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Source: Fox News/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie