Former world number three Dimitrov playing in Dublin next week as part of Wimbledon bid

GREGOR DIMITROV, THE former world No 3, and Thanasi Kokkinakis are the star attractions at the sold out ATP Challenger in Elm Park, Dublin which starts on Sunday and runs until 20 June.

Dimitrov has won nine titles on the ATP Tour and was on the cusp of defeating world no 1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon last year before retiring injured. He is attempting to rebuild his ranking and get a wildcard to Wimbledon next month.

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Former Australian Open doubles champion Kokkinakis has been ranked as high as no 65 in the world in singles.

The top seeds on show will be France’s Titouan Droguet (world no 107), Italy’s Francesco Maestrelli (128), and another Frenchman, Kyrian Jacquet (147).

For home fans, there will be Irish players on show as Peter Buldorini and Conor Gannon have both received wildcards into the main draw. In addition, Ammar Elamin and Dylan Leeman will hope to make it through qualifying over the weekend.

The draw will be made tomorrow (Saturday) and published here, while the event can be streamed here.