'These standards don’t change for one player': Townsend hits back at Finn Russell

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has issued a withering riposte towards Finn Russell after the absent out-half criticised his stewardship in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Russell linked up with the Scotland squad ahead of the Six Nations, but took exception with his peers in the leadership group when they told him to call an early halt to drinking.

“The current situation, set-up and environment, I don’t think I want to play in that. I don’t think it’s good for me as a person or as a player,” Russell said in the Sunday Times interview.

The Racing 92 star also said he had no relationship with Townsend, comparing Scotland camp negatively to his dealings with Irishman Mike Prendergast in Paris.

The SRU, however, issued a statement from Townsend today by way of response.

“We strive to create an environment for players to be at their absolute best when playing for Scotland,” began the lengthy statement from Townsend, a missive that included references to the part he played in Russell’s rise in the Glasgow Warriors academy.

“To do that players must be aligned to the high standards of being involved in team sport at an elite level. These standards are set out through feedback from players and staff and are driven by the player leadership group or the head coach at varying times during a campaign.

“We have players who come from around a dozen different clubs and it’s really important they commit to an agreed standard of behaviour, which builds trust and is at the bedrock of a high-performance environment.

These standards don’t change for one player, even if that’s not what they experience in their club setting.”

Russell has been absent from Scotland’s opening two matches of the campaign – defeats away to Ireland and at home to England – but stated with confidence that he will play for his country again one day. Increasingly, it appears as though that day will not coincide with Townsend’s tenure.

“The door will be open to any player with the required level of ability – if they commit to being a trusted member of the team,” added the head coach.

“It’s been made clear that Finn could be a part of that future. However, he stated at the weekend that everything else has to change for him to come back, rather than accept and adhere to the standards currently being lived by the group.

“I hope this situation can be resolved, but our focus is on working with the squad and building on the positive work that’s gone in from the players for our first two games.”