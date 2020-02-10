This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'These standards don’t change for one player': Townsend hits back at Finn Russell

The Scotland head coach took the unusual move of issuing a statement to address his erstwhile out-half’s comments.

By Sean Farrell Monday 10 Feb 2020, 4:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,167 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5001531
File photo: Townsend and Russell ahead of facing Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
File photo: Townsend and Russell ahead of facing Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
File photo: Townsend and Russell ahead of facing Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has issued a withering riposte towards Finn Russell after the absent out-half criticised his stewardship in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Russell linked up with the Scotland squad ahead of the Six Nations, but took exception with his peers in the leadership group when they told him to call an early halt to drinking. 

“The current situation, set-up and environment, I don’t think I want to play in that. I don’t think it’s good for me as a person or as a player,” Russell said in the Sunday Times interview.

The Racing 92 star also said he had no relationship with Townsend, comparing Scotland camp negatively to his dealings with Irishman Mike Prendergast in Paris.

The SRU, however, issued a statement from Townsend today by way of response.

“We strive to create an environment for players to be at their absolute best when playing for Scotland,” began the lengthy statement from Townsend, a missive that included references to the part he played in Russell’s rise in the Glasgow Warriors academy.

“To do that players must be aligned to the high standards of being involved in team sport at an elite level. These standards are set out through feedback from players and staff and are driven by the player leadership group or the head coach at varying times during a campaign.

“We have players who come from around a dozen different clubs and it’s really important they commit to an agreed standard of behaviour, which builds trust and is at the bedrock of a high-performance environment.

These standards don’t change for one player, even if that’s not what they experience in their club setting.”

Russell has been absent from Scotland’s opening two matches of the campaign – defeats away to Ireland and at home to England – but stated with confidence that he will play for his country again one day. Increasingly, it appears as though that day will not coincide with Townsend’s tenure.

“The door will be open to any player with the required level of ability – if they commit to being a trusted member of the team,” added the head coach.

“It’s been made clear that Finn could be a part of that future. However, he stated at the weekend that everything else has to change for him to come back, rather than accept and adhere to the standards currently being lived by the group.

“I hope this situation can be resolved, but our focus is on working with the squad and building on the positive work that’s gone in from the players for our first two games.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie