Gregor Townsend signs two-year Scotland deal extension through to 2023 World Cup

GREGOR TOWNSEND HAS signed up to lead Scotland into the 2023 World Cup after agreeing a two-year contract extension.

Townsend began the head coach role in May 2017 and signed a new three-year deal in July 2018.

The latest deal should see the 47-year-old become the longest-serving Scotland boss in the professional era

The former Glasgow head coach has secured 22 victories and one draw in his 40 Tests.

Townsend failed to guide Scotland into the knockout stages of last year’s World Cup but led them to five consecutive victories in 2020 – against France, Italy twice, Georgia and Wales in Llanelli.

Townsend said in a statement: “I am honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to continue in my role as Scotland head coach.

“I will be doing all I can, alongside an outstanding support staff, to improve the team as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

“Over the past year I believe we have made progress on and off the field which give real grounds for optimism around what this team can achieve.

“I know how much our supporters want the team to do well and the backing for the team has been fantastic, especially during the difficulties of the past year with Covid, knowing how much of a lift the country gets when the national team is successful.

“We have a very talented and hard-working group of players, with growing depth in a number of positions.

“We will be putting all our efforts into unlocking that potential and helping our players deliver their best performances when they come together for our future campaigns.”

