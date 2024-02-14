French captain Alldritt to miss out on Italian job, Tuilagi back in England squad

LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago
FRENCH CAPTAIN GREGORY Alldritt is set to miss the Six Nations match at home to Italy next weekend due to a cut in his left thigh, a source close to the player told AFP.
The 26-year-old No 8 required stitches to an open wound on the thigh which he suffered in last Saturday’s edgy 20-16 victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.
Although Alldritt had initially shrugged off concerns over the injury, it is believed the healing process will rule him out for two to three weeks, making him unavailable for the visit of the Italians on February 25.
That should be enough time for him to return for the final two matches of the tournament, against Wales on March 10 and historic rivals England on March 16.
Alldritt – who head coach Fabien Galthie named captain in the absence of Antoine Dupont as he seeks Olympic gold in Paris this year with the sevens team – has a ready-made replacement as skipper in Charles Ollivon.
The Toulon backrow forward was Galthie’s first captain when he took over as head coach following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
France will be bidding to make it two successive wins when they face the Italians as they try to rebuild their morale after a 38-17 hammering in the opening game at home to titleholders Ireland.
Italy arrive on the back of two defeats, the latter one a 36-0 thrashing by the Irish last Sunday.
Meanwhile, Manu Tuilagi was recalled to England’s 36-strong training squad on Wednesday ahead of their Six Nations match against oldest rivals Scotland.
Powerhouse centre Tuilagi missed England’s wins over Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds after suffering a groin injury playing for club side Sale in December.
Tuilagi helped England finish third at last year’s World Cup but he returned from the showpiece tournament in France with a broken hand.
The 32-year-old was plagued by a long-term groin problem earlier in his career and more recently has been troubled by damage to both hamstrings.
But he now appears on course to be available for the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh when the Six Nations resumes on 24 February following a rest week.
England’s bid to end a run of three straight defeats by Scotland has also been bolstered by the return to the training squad from injury of lock George Martin and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.
But Bath centre Ollie Lawrence is still in the process of regaining full fitness following a hip problem, while fly-half Marcus Smith remains sidelined by a calf injury.
England and reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland are the only two teams left in this season’s tournament capable of a clean sweep.
Scotland started the Six Nations with a dramatic 27-26 win away to Wales only to suffer a 20-16 loss to France at Murrayfield last weekend after Sam Skinner was controversially denied what would have been a match-clinching try with the final play of the game.