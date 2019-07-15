This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Griezmann doesn't regret 'La Decision' and insists he can repair the damage

The controversial documentary Antoine Griezmann produced last year attracted criticism, but he is confident he can mend the damage.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 7:59 AM
6 minutes ago 153 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4724875
Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN INSISTS he does not regret the ‘Decision’ documentary that revealed he was rejecting Barcelona last year and is convinced he can repair any damage caused with his efforts on the pitch for the Blaugrana.

Barca had been strongly linked with a move for Griezmann in 2018 and were even reported to have struck an agreement with him, as Atletico reported the Catalan club to FIFA at the end of 2017.

The prolonged saga reached its conclusion with a documentary following Griezmann as he made up his mind about whether to move or stay in Madrid, with the clip produced by Gerard Pique’s production company.

In the end he revealed his choice was to remain and sign a new five-year contract at Atletico, but 13 months later he became a Barca player after his €120million release clause was triggered by the LaLiga champions on Friday.

Griezmann received significant criticism for the documentary and he was asked about it in his presentation news conference at Camp Nou on Sunday.

“I’ve done some bad things in my past and I’ve never regretted it because it’s something I wanted to do at the time,” he told reporters.

“I wanted to show what is not seen and I have not toyed with both parties. The most important thing is that we are now together. You have to ask for forgiveness, for some it will be on the field.”

When asked whether Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi could be annoyed with him, he added: “They could be, but I think that with the assistance that I can give them, we can fix everything.”

Given the fairly short amount of time between rejecting Barca and then joining them, many have wondered why there was a change of heart, particularly given he signed a five-year deal with Atletico last year.

For Griezmann it is simple – he was not ready to make such a step in 2018.

“I have a family to move,” he said. “I saw my wife, my world, and I was not ready to take the step, and this year has been different.

“It’s always difficult to leave a home where we felt comfortable with family and friends, it was difficult. I only have admiration and respect for Atletico.

“I wanted a new challenge, to try to improve myself, not be comfortable. I look for my place in a great club and try to win the three titles.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie