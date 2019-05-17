This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I love him as a person' - Griezmann leaves Atleti with Simeone's blessing

The French striker is leaving the club he joined in 2014.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 2:40 PM
37 minutes ago 861 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4640004
Simeone and Griezmann during this season's Champions League clash with Juventus.
Image: A. Perez Meca/AlterPhotos/ABACA
Simeone and Griezmann during this season's Champions League clash with Juventus.
Simeone and Griezmann during this season's Champions League clash with Juventus.
Image: A. Perez Meca/AlterPhotos/ABACA

DIEGO SIMEONE HAS thanked Antoine Griezmann for giving “five wonderful years” of his career to Atletico Madrid and says the departing striker will leave with his full blessing.

Griezmann confirmed on Tuesday that he intends to leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season, despite agreeing a new five-year contract only last year.

The France international’s announcement came amid strong rumours that Barcelona are ready to trigger his release clause.

Griezmann is set to depart the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014, having reached double figures for La Liga goals in all five of his seasons in the Spanish capital, scoring 94 times in total.

And Simeone says there is only so much Atletico can do to keep their star players out of the clutches of rival clubs such as Barcelona.

“First of all, I am grateful for the footballer that we’ve had,” he said in Friday’s news conference. “I only have words of gratitude for Griezmann. I love him as a person. 

I’ve learned not to judge the decisions of others. It’s your job to have an opinion. You have to give everything without expecting anything back. When someone like Antoine gives his all for us, we’re happy.

“We knew Griezmann leaving was a possibility. I spoke with Antoine before meeting with Miguel Angel [Gil, Atleti's chief executive] and Andrea [Berta, their sporting director]. I told him what I thought with affection and fondness and this was between us only.

“When you give everything, as Antoine did, we are calm. Antoine is taking a step towards a new place. We have all participated in that growth over these five wonderful years. He is one of the best scorers in our history. 

“Players are always looking for important teams, like Lucas Hernandez with Bayern Munich, Barcelona… historically there are better clubs and that growth is sought.”

Griezmann will join a long list of star names to have walked away from Atletico over the past decade, but Simeone insists no player is bigger than the club itself and has backed them to continue challenging for major honours in the 28-year-old’s absence.

“I do not aspire to convince anyone to stay,” he said. “Staying at Atletico is a source of pride for the players who do it. It’s been almost 10 years since Quique [Sanchez Flores]‘s time when we started competing well and winning titles.

“It was Miranda, [Radamel] Falcao, Raul [Garcia], [Diego] Forlan, [Sergio] Aguero. They went a long time ago and the club continues to be maintained, and with an absolutely better structure than in those times.

“We signed knowing that Atletico is much bigger than all of us. [Fernando] Torres, Forlan, Aguero, [Diego] Costa, Griezmann, and the club has always competed. 

“The team has shown that the club is more important than all of us. It will not change anything at all. We will look for players who want to come and play for an important club like Atletico.”

Atletico travel to Levante on Saturday for their final La Liga match of the season.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie