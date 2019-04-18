Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy by using it as a baseball bat

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS tight-end Rob Gronkowski may have retired from the NFL, but he has left a lasting impression in more ways than one.

Gronk: catcher of touchdown passes, wearer of sombreros and Super Bowl rings, denter of silverware. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Patriots revealed on Wednesday that Gronkowski was responsible for leaving a hefty dent in the Lombardi Trophy given to the team following their Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams in February.

The Patriots’ official website posted a video showing Gronkowski damaging the trophy during a recent team appearance at the home of the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

The 29-year-old, who shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement last month, dented the trophy after using it as a baseball bat as Patriots players waited to take to the field at Fenway Park.

Video of the incident shows Gronkowski using the Lombardi to hit a pitch thrown by team-mate Julian Edelman.

The stunt left a large, baseball-sized dent in the silverware, presented to the team following their sixth Super Bowl win in Atlanta on 3 February.

Unlike some other major US sports trophies such as the Stanley Cup, a new Lombardi Trophy is made every year and presented to that season’s Super Bowl champions.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: