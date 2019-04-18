This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy by using it as a baseball bat

He’s now retired, but Gronk left his mark – literally – on the New England Patriots’ latest Super Bowl triumph.

By AFP Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,802 Views 1 Comment
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS tight-end Rob Gronkowski may have retired from the NFL, but he has left a lasting impression in more ways than one.

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-Opening Night Gronk: catcher of touchdown passes, wearer of sombreros and Super Bowl rings, denter of silverware. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Patriots revealed on Wednesday that Gronkowski was responsible for leaving a hefty dent in the Lombardi Trophy given to the team following their Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams in February.

The Patriots’ official website posted a video showing Gronkowski damaging the trophy during a recent team appearance at the home of the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

The 29-year-old, who shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement last month, dented the trophy after using it as a baseball bat as Patriots players waited to take to the field at Fenway Park.

Video of the incident shows Gronkowski using the Lombardi to hit a pitch thrown by team-mate Julian Edelman.

Source: New England Patriots/YouTube

The stunt left a large, baseball-sized dent in the silverware, presented to the team following their sixth Super Bowl win in Atlanta on 3 February.

Unlike some other major US sports trophies such as the Stanley Cup, a new Lombardi Trophy is made every year and presented to that season’s Super Bowl champions. 

 © – AFP, 2019 

AFP

