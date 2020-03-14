This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gronk set to sign WWE deal and feature next week if event goes ahead

The former NFL star appeared at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, assisting his friend Mojo Rawley.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,516 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5046725

ROB GRONKOWSKI WILL appear on WWE Smackdown next week as the former NFL star closes in on signing a contract with the wrestling company.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Gronkowski retired after helping the New England Patriots to the championship after the 2018 season.

He spent last year as an NFL analyst on and now looks set to do a deal with WWE, with whom he previously appeared at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, assisting his friend Mojo Rawley in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The 30-year-old has been tipped to appear at this year’s WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should the event go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE said earlier this week they were close to finalising a deal with Gronkowski, and it was Rawley who broke the news of his Gronkowski’s upcoming booking on March 20, which looks likely to precede more regular appearances.

“I talked to Gronk earlier today and I’m here to confirm that the rumours are true, baby,” Rawley said on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which was held without fans at the WWE Performance Center in Florida due to COVID-19.

“And whereas nothing is officially signed, what is official is that next week Friday night, live on Smackdown, Rob Gronkowski himself will be in the house. 

“Yes, he will be here. He’ll talk about everything that’s on his mind. But hey, check this out. Gronk will be here. Mojo will be here. And we’re gonna be hyped, so everybody get hyped.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie