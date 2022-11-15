Group F Preview: Last chance for Belgium's Golden Generation, Canada out to cause an upset

BELGIUM

How did they get here?

Belgium eased to top spot in their qualifying group without losing a game, finishing ahead of Wales, whom they have now played nine times in 10 years. Kevin De Bruyne has even said he’s “bored” of playing them. Join the club, pal.

Who is their manager?

Former Wigan and Everton boss Roberto Martinez is leading Belgium to a second World Cup, having taken charge of their Golden Generation in 2018. They have been consistent if slightly disappointing, regularly topping the Fifa rankings without delivering the silverware befitting the likes of Kevin de Bruyne. He has added a couple of familiar coaches to his staff, in Thierry Henry and Anthony Barry, who was credited with much of the improvement to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side in 2021.

How do they play?

Martinez plays with a back three, a fluid 3-4-2-1 that often looks more like a 3-4-3.

Kevin De Bruyne. Source: PA

Who is their key player?

This will be the last World Cup of Kevin De Bruyne’s peak, and Martinez has done a very good job in coming up with a system to allow him float around in those right-sided pockets of space he does so well for Manchester City, allowing whip in those crosses that are almost as impossible to defend as the hosts’ human rights record.

Who might be their breakout star of this World Cup?

21-year-old attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has struggled to make an instant impact at AC Milan since joining from Club Brugge in the summer, but he’s a lithe, versatile attacker whom Martinez has used off both flanks and as a false nine.

Have they any injury concerns?

Romelu Lukaku is a major concern: he has been included in the squad, but has played all of half-an-hour since August with a hamstring problem that he’s struggling to shake off. His absence would be a major blow. Eden Hazard is also likely to be rusty having played very little football for Real Madrid.

What are their realistic ambitions?

Belgium’s Golden Generation have yet to mint their brilliance with silverware and this is surely their last chance: they are the oldest European squad to qualify. They will be hamstrung by a very difficult path to the final – Spain or Germany probably lie in wait in the last-16 – so repeating the third-place finish of 2018 might be at the summit of their expectations.

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstake?

‘Belgium’s golden generation are ageing at different rates: the attack remains world-class, but there are big questions marks over a creaking defence that still features Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.’

CANADA

How did they get here?

This is a first World Cup for Canada since 1986 and they secured it in some style, topping the Concacaf table, outscoring everyone else.

Who is their manager?

The World Cup marks an incredible rise for Englishman John Herdman, who certainly isn’t a man to follow the, eh, herd. He never played professionally and moved to New Zealand to seek coaching opportunities, moving from coach education to take the helm of the national women’s side. He moved to Canada to take the same role – winning bronze at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and going to the last-eight of the 2015 World Cup – before taking charge of the men’s side.

As national director he has a broad job description, and has part of it has become the first manager to qualify for both the men’s and women’s World Cups. His is a remarkable rise: having moved into a council house alone at 16 following his parents’ acrimonious divorce, he read ‘Self-Reliance’ by Ralph Waldo Emerson, which taught him to follow his own path. ‘Whoso would be a man must be a nonconformist’, writes Emerson in that essay. Herdman’s career path is certainly a testament to that.

How do they play?

‘Consistency is the hobgoblin of the mediocre mind’ is another Emerson quote so you might not be surprised to hear Heardman’s side is tactically flexible. They often play 4-4-2 against weaker sides and switch to 3-4-3 against higher-ranked sides, with the squad stacked with pace to hit teams on the counter. Expect to see the latter system at the World Cup.

Advertisement

Alphonso Davies. Source: DARRYL DYCK

Who is their key player?

Bayern Munich’s flying left-back Alphonso Davies is the most recognisable name in the Canadian ranks, where he plays further forward, to left of the attack and occasionally as the central striker. His pace will be of huge concern to the elder statesmen in the Belgian and Croatian defences.

Who might be their breakout player of this World Cup?

Stephen Eustáquio has become a vital cog of the Porto midfield – scoring twice in the Champions League group stage this season – and will be likewise for Canada in Qatar. He is also eligible to represent Portugal, but appreciated Herdman’s hands-off, patient approach in convincing him to represent Canada. His passing quality will be key to Canada’s counter-attacks.

Have they any injury concerns?

Alphonso Davies was recently withdrawn from a Bayern game with an injury, but all parties expect him to be fit for the World Cup. The camp have also been rocked by the news that back-up goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has been denied his World Cup dream, breaking his leg in the MLS Cup final, minutes from the end of his season.

What are their realistic ambitions?

This is Canada’s second World Cup, having bowed out of the group stage in 1986. Getting to the knockout stage looks unlikely but not impossible. A third-place finish in the group would be a good showing.

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstake?

‘With talents like Davies, Eustáquio, Jonathan David, Canada are a coming force: this tournament may only be a preamble for the next World Cup, which they will co-host.

MOROCCO

How did they get here?

Morocco won all of their six games in the group phase and then swatted aside DR Congo in the two-legged play-off to reach their second-straight World Cup.

Who is their manager?

Walid Regragui was capped 45 times for Morocco between 2001 and 2009, and after a coaching career that featured a stint in Qatar either side of jobs at home, he was handed the national team job only four months ago following the sacking of Vahid Halilhodžić, who left after a disagreement with the Federation.

It is, incredibly, the third time Halilhodžić has been sacked on the eve of the World Cup having secured qualification: the same happened with Ivory Coast (2010) and Japan (2018.) The irascible Bosnian wondered aloud whether he is “cursed”, before adding, “according to statistics, I am the most successful coach in history, but hey, it doesn’t seem to matter.”

Hakim Ziyech. Source: DPA/PA Images

His decision to drop Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech was one of his most contentious calls and seems to have been at the kernel of his exit. He had a poor relationship with the Chelsea attacker, though the Federation president said Ziyech could go to the World Cup. Regragui is in situ and has ensured Ziyech will go to Qatar along with Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who also fell out with the now-former manager.

How do they play?

Regragui has only had two friendly games in charge thus far, and has played a 4-1-4-1 with Ziyech and PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi forming a pretty menacing right flank. In qualifying, Halilhodžić swapped between a 5-3-2 and a 4-3-3.

Who is their key player?

Achraf Hakimi was vital in Inter Milan’s title-winning season a couple of years back, before moving onto PSG, where he has excelled as right wing-back. He is a brilliant attacking full-back, and will offer a serious overlapping threat outside the left-footed Ziyech. He has started popping up with important goals, too, netting against Malawi and Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Who might be their breakout player of this World Cup?

18-year-old attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss of Genk is a surprise inclusion in the squad, having initially represented Belgium at underage level. His choosing Morocco is a matter of great regret in Belgium, with Roberto Martinez involved in the unsuccessful efforts to have him stay put. He has yet to play at senior international level so this perhaps may be a pragmatic tying-down of a huge talent. Or perhaps he will have reason to show Belgium what they’ve missed out on.

Have they any injury concerns?

Ziyech’s bit-part role at Chelsea is a worry, while striker Tarik Tissoudali, who scored in both legs of the play-off qualifier win, is out with an ACL injury.

What are their realistic ambitions?

Morocco became the first African side to advance beyond the group phase of a World Cup in 1986, but haven’t been able to match that feat since. Doing so in 2022 would mark a successful tournament, though the draw means that won’t be straightforward. They have the individual quality to pounce on any slips by Croatia, however.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstakes?

‘Morocco have managed to fall out with their best player and get him back before the World Cup, as opposed to those of us who reserve only the fall-out for the tournament.’

CROATIA

How did they get here?

2018’s beaten finalists topped their qualifying group, where they were pushed all the way by Russia, who finished just a point behind them before they were booted out of the competition. Croatia needed a late Russian own goal to nudge ahead of them in the group.

Who is their manager?

Zlatko Dalić, the man who led Croatia to the final in Russia, remains in charge.

How do they play?

Dalic generally picks a 4-3-3, with the midfield of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric as technically excellent as any other trio in the competition. Some heroes of 2018 have stepped away – notably Ivan Rakitic – while others remain, including Spurs’ Ivan Perisic. Ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is still around, though has been phased out of the starting XI.

Luka Modric. Source: Imago/PA Images

Who is their key player?

No surprise to hear it is former Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric, who is still among the best midfielders in the world at the age of 37. He is likely to push relatively high for Croatia at this World Cup, pulling the strings of the attack.

Who is their potential breakout star of this World Cup?

22-year-old Joško Gvardiol has excelled for RB Leipzig and has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. His emergence has allowed Dalic to bring youth and vigour to his defensive line, which in turns allows the team to push up the pitch and allow Modric focus on creativity.

Have they any injury concerns?

Gvardiol broke his nose in an accidental collision with a team-mate last week but will be fine to play, though may appear in a face-mask.

What are their realistic ambitions?

Croatia can’t expect to repeat the heroics of four years ago, especially given a tricky group will give way to a mightily difficult last-16 tie. Anything from last-eight onwards should be considered as a very fine tournament. But Dalic seems to have retained the technical essence of the 2018 team while infusing youth and potential. There are question marks over their quality at goalkeeper and in the central striker position, however.

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstake?

‘Croatia have a smaller population than Ireland and yet have been to a World Cup final and are captained by a Ballon D’Or winner: it just goes to show what’s possible if you don’t yoke yourself to dysfunction for decades.’

Group F Fixtures

Wednesday 23 November

Morocco vs Croatia; Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off 10am

Belgium vs Canada; Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off 7pm

Sunday 27 November

Belgium vs Morocco; Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off 1pm

Croatia vs Canada; Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off 4pm

Thursday 1 December

Canada vs Morocco; Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off 3pm

Croatia vs Belgium; Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off 3pm

Read all of our group previews here