Guardiola aims jibe at Man United over controversial switch

PEP GUARDIOLA took a cheeky swipe at Manchester United as the Manchester City boss claimed his club’s bitter rivals should name a stand after Omar Berrada if he revives their fortunes.

Berrada quit his role as City’s chief football operations officer last weekend to become United’s chief executive.

The appointment is a major coup for United as Berrada has played a significant role in City’s dynastic success under Guardiola.

City have won five of the last six Premier League titles and landed an iconic treble last season.

Berrada worked alongside City sporting director Txiki Begiristain to oversee their transfer policy — an area in which United have struggled badly in recent years.

United’s new minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe wants Berrada to use the same template to rebuild the Old Trafford club, who haven’t won the Premier League since 2013.

But Guardiola has warned that his fellow Spaniard is no instant guarantee of success.

“Obviously his knowledge goes to United, that’s the reality. When you buy a player from another club you buy the knowledge that this player has had in the past with other managers and team-mates. That is normal,” Guardiola told reporters on Thursday.

“We learned a lot from Omar and he’s learned a lot from the club, and now he’s gone to United.

“But Kevin De Bruyne is still in Man City, De Bruyne will play here. Erling Haaland will play here, so in the end it’s not that simple. Otherwise, with the power of United, they would have done it before.

“Maybe United think with this person everything is going to change, congratulations. I don’t know if this is going to happen.

“He is a lovely person, an incredible character, incredible professional. Yesterday I saw him, we hugged and I wished him all the best. Deeply, I wish him the best because he’s a fantastic person.

“But I don’t know if by doing this everything is going to be sorted and it works.

“If it does happen then, oh my God, they have to make a stand for Omar Berrada in the future because he’d deserve it.”

Guardiola insists there are no hard feelings over Berrada’s departure and is confident City will appoint wisely when it comes to naming his successor.

“We try to keep the best people here but this kind of thing can happen,” he said.

“The club will move forward. We’ll find a way to replace him and we’ll continue. We will be well prepared, we will adapt and adjust and move forward.”

– © AFP 2024