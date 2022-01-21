Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola will not ‘betray’ Manchester City when he makes decision on future

The City manager is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the end of next season.

By Press Association Friday 21 Jan 2022, 11:00 PM
53 minutes ago 786 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5661753
City boss Pep Guardiola.
City boss Pep Guardiola.
City boss Pep Guardiola.

PEP GUARDIOLA INSISTS he will not “betray” Manchester City when he comes to decide on his long-term future.

The much-decorated City manager, who turned 51 earlier this week, is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the end of next season.

As it did prior to Guardiola signing his last two extensions, speculation over his future is likely to increase as the deal runs down.

Yet the Spaniard is not looking that far ahead yet, is relaxed about the situation and, when he eventually does decide to move on, will only do so with the club’s blessing.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said: “I’m not thinking about that. I’m not a guy to think much about the future when I have still the contract I have.

“I’m not good enough to think far, far away about my future because my future always depends on results. I’m not concerned for any second.

“I feel protected here. I feel good, comfortable. They gave me everything. At the end of the season we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t think about the next job. My decision will be taken together with the club. I have a lot of confidence.

“They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them. That would be not nice from my side.

“Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club.”

Guardiola has spoken in the past about pursuing other interests and challenges later in life, but he insists that is not on the immediate agenda.

Asked how long he intends to continue in management, Guardiola said at a press conference: “I don’t know – I feel good and comfortable.

“When I’m not energetic and feel a little bit drained or tired, I’m pretty sure I will quit. But right now, I feel good.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Guardiola has won eight major trophies since arriving at City in 2016 and is showing no signs of easing up as he chases a fourth Premier League crown in five years.

A constant desire to improve his team is what drives him on.

“Still we can play better, still some players can improve and we have some things I don’t like,” said Guardiola, whose side have an 11-point lead at the top of the table and travel to Southampton on Saturday.

“It’s the desire to not have the feeling that all the managers and players have when we lose, and to have the pleasure when we win games.” 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Andy Farrell’s exciting-looking Six Nations squad; Jason Jenkins’ unexpected interprovincial move; and Bernard’s former player at Grenoble, Jordan Michallet, who passed away tragically this week aged 29

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie